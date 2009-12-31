Don’t Ask Pat Knight About #%*@$ Offense

Pat Knight, Texas Tech head coach and the son of legendary coach Bobby Knight, sounds just like his old dad in tone and diction. While he’s doing well with the Lobos’ program (they’re ranked with a 10-2 record), he’s amassing his own press conference highlight reel that may one day rival his father’s. Check the clip from Tuesday night after his squad took their second loss of the season, a 90-75 defeat by New Mexico.

Kudos: TSB