Don’t Ask Pat Knight About #%*@$ Offense

Pat Knight, Texas Tech head coach and the son of legendary coach Bobby Knight, sounds just like his old dad in tone and diction. While he’s doing well with the Lobos’ program (they’re ranked with a 10-2 record), he’s amassing his own press conference highlight reel that may one day rival his father’s. Check the clip from Tuesday night after his squad took their second loss of the season, a 90-75 defeat by New Mexico.
The Knight klan are——to quote the ever-underachieving Tim Thomas: “Fugazee.”
Their ego and bluster and jackass-ish behavior has never been called for. It’s only the felatting reverence that Dick (no irony) Vitale and ESPN insist on showing The. General. Robert. Montgomery. Knight. that allows this delusional spawn to continue…
His old man was a jerk for no reason at all. And now Pat who’s had the only 3 jobs he’s ever had in his life (assist. coach @ IU, assist. coach @ TT and now head-coach @TT) handed to him by daddy is a jerk, too.
It’s because of the media and fans that keep couching loudmouth jerkwad coaches as “tough disciplinarians” and “passionate” and “fiery competitors” that this BS continues.
Pat Knight might win 500 games and 3 National titles when it’s all said and done. But if this keeps up, he’ll be a (dick) Vitale… just like daddy.
As a coach, I don’t see anything wrong with what Knight was saying/doing here. He’s calling out his guys in a relatively calm manner, a team that is just satisfied with winning 10 games thus far. ”
I can tell you firsthand that Pat is NOTHING like his pops when it comes to blowing up… This clip is ridiculously tame for a coach that just watched his team give up 90 points in a 40 minute basketball game.
^Yea he was calm when he said his team were messing by not switchin off on to the ball and not talkin to each other. He also said 75 point was enuogh to beat most clubs.He’s right.
As far BC sayin Bob Knight waa a jerk for no reason, I think its he dont like repeating himself. Dig it: He won more ballgames than any college coach with that idea of discipline. He IS a legend. He never had to kidnap players to go to his schools (Army, Indiana, T Tech)so I doubt if he’s all that bad.
Ahahahaha. The very end after Pat Knight finishes his profanity riddled tirade:
“Anything else for coach?”
