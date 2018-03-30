Comedy Now: Netflix Is Spearheading Its Own British Invasion

Netflix/Uproxx

Welcome to Comedy Now, a weekly column cataloging what comedy fans should know about what’s available in the streaming world. Whether it’s a brand new special, an old classic, or the oddball show that defies categorization, we’ll list as many as we can for your enjoyment right here. Who knows? We may even throw in a few non-streamable bits on occasion, like tour announcements from our favorite comics. You can check out the previous column here.

What’s Now

James Acaster invades the U.S. with four Netflix specials at once

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

New York Times comedy critic Jason Zinoman recently tweeted that Netflix was offering a “global platform” to British comics who frequent the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. We’ve seen this already with Katherine Ryan and Jack Whitehall, and now it’s true of James Acaster, who invaded the U.S. this week with his four-part (yes, four-part) stand-up special, Repertoire. We spoke to Acaster earlier this week about the four separate hours, which include the three initial parts (Recognise, Represent, and Reset) and a fourth (Recap) he half-jokingly, half-seriously devised after watching Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Silicon Valley‘s Jimmy O. Yang publishes a book and goes on tour

HBO/Uproxx

Jimmy O. Yang is best known as Silicon Valley‘s Jian Yang, the irritable tenant of Erlich Bachman’s (T.J. Miller) tech incubator who now practically runs the place. Now the Chinese-American actor and stand-up comedian has a new book, How to American: An Immigrant’s Guide to Disappointing Your Parents, about which he spoke to us earlier this week. The fifth season of Silicon Valley premiered this week and Yang’s book is now available for sale in stores everywhere. He toured the country for much of March to promote it, and early next month, he’s going on the road again to perform stand-up.