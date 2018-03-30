Comedy Now: Netflix Is Spearheading Its Own British Invasion

#Comedy Now #Stand-Up #Comedy #Late Night #Streaming #Seth Rogen #Netflix #Comedy Central
News & Culture Writer
03.30.18

Netflix/Uproxx

Welcome to Comedy Now, a weekly column cataloging what comedy fans should know about what’s available in the streaming world. Whether it’s a brand new special, an old classic, or the oddball show that defies categorization, we’ll list as many as we can for your enjoyment right here. Who knows? We may even throw in a few non-streamable bits on occasion, like tour announcements from our favorite comics. You can check out the previous column here.

What’s Now

James Acaster invades the U.S. with four Netflix specials at once

New York Times comedy critic Jason Zinoman recently tweeted that Netflix was offering a “global platform” to British comics who frequent the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. We’ve seen this already with Katherine Ryan and Jack Whitehall, and now it’s true of James Acaster, who invaded the U.S. this week with his four-part (yes, four-part) stand-up special, Repertoire. We spoke to Acaster earlier this week about the four separate hours, which include the three initial parts (Recognise, Represent, and Reset) and a fourth (Recap) he half-jokingly, half-seriously devised after watching Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Silicon Valley‘s Jimmy O. Yang publishes a book and goes on tour

HBO/Uproxx

Jimmy O. Yang is best known as Silicon Valley‘s Jian Yang, the irritable tenant of Erlich Bachman’s (T.J. Miller) tech incubator who now practically runs the place. Now the Chinese-American actor and stand-up comedian has a new book, How to American: An Immigrant’s Guide to Disappointing Your Parents, about which he spoke to us earlier this week. The fifth season of Silicon Valley premiered this week and Yang’s book is now available for sale in stores everywhere. He toured the country for much of March to promote it, and early next month, he’s going on the road again to perform stand-up.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Comedy Now#Stand-Up#Comedy#Late Night#Streaming#Seth Rogen#Netflix#Comedy Central
TAGScomedyCOMEDY CENTRALcomedy nowlate nightNETFLIXSETH ROGENSTAND-UPstreaming

The RX

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 days ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 1 week ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 1 week ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP