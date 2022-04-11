All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Jack Harlow revive a 2000s classic and Pusha T spearhead a big-name collaboration. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters. Also find our Uproxx HQ Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly with the best new music, at the end of this post.

Jack Harlow — “First Class” Harlow first made his presence known in a major way in 2020 thanks to singles like “Whats Poppin” and “Tyler Herro.” While he’s one of rap’s newest rising stars, he decided to draw inspiration from an older tune on his latest single, “First Class.” Fergie fans should immediately recognize the sample that pops up on the track, as Harlow uses “Glamorous” in a fun new way. Pusha T — “Neck And Wrist” Feat. Jay-Z and Pharrell Pusha T has made plenty of friends in his years in the industry and he got two of them on his latest single: Jay-Z joins on the Pharell-produced song “Neck And Wrist.” He later noted of his working relationship with Jay, “I know I can count on him to say things I just can’t say. He lives… Bro, [it’s] a different level.”

Maggie Rogers — “That’s Where I Am” Last month, Rogers unveiled her long-awaited second album, Surrender, is on the way. The news didn’t immediately arrive alongside a single but Rogers finally offered the first taste of the album with “That’s Where I Am.” The tune broadens Rogers’ sonic palette as it delightfully incorporates psych-rock influences. Bia and J. Cole — “London” J. Cole famously has an up-and-down relationship with collaborations but he went ahead and hopped on one last week, teaming with Bia for “London.” This one was a big deal for Cole since he really loves the song, so much so he said he was actually nervous after being asked to add his talents to the track.

Lil Baby — “Right On” Lil Baby is fresh off a pair of No. 1 albums and while it remains to be seen when his next LP is coming, the rapper did share some new material last week via a pair of new songs, “Right On” and “In A Minute.” The songs are different in that the former is the livelier of the two, but similar in that they both see Baby reminding his listeners just how great he is. Syd — “Out Loud” Feat. Kehlani Syd recently told Uproxx about linking up with Kehlani on her new album Broken Hearts Club, “I picked Kehlani just because we had been meaning to work together for so long and we just needed the right couple of songs. That’s one of my friends like in real life, we’re like finsta friends, so we always know what each other is doing and it was just like why haven’t we gotten in the studio for real? That was her saying that, she was like, ‘Can we make a project together or something?’ I was like, ‘Sh*t, I got a couple of songs we could start with.'”

Chlöe — “Treat Me” Chlöe Bailey has had a successful launch of her solo career outside of Chloe x Halle as the R&B singer has managed to generate a lot of attention to her music and herself, which she continued last week with “Treat Me.” Uproxx’s Wongo Okon notes the song “is carried by production that sports quite a bounce, which gives Chloe more than enough room to show off her dance moves and once again impress viewers.” Father John Misty — “Kiss Me (I Loved You)” Uproxx’s Steven Hyden notes of Father John Misty’s new album Chloë And The Next 20th Century, “The lustrous folk rock he is known for has been leavened with cocktail lounge jazz and dreamy bossa nova, giving the album a somewhat distant, ghostly vibe that evokes the chilliness of The Shining-era Stanley Kubrick. […] It takes a while for these songs to reveal their dazzling charms, but Chloë ultimately is another breakthrough for Tillman — as a lyricist, as a melodicist, as a singer, as a builder of worlds.”