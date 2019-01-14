All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Getty Image

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week, new music came back in a big way, particularly for song releases. Kehlani returned to the spotlight with a Ty Dolla Sign collab, Lana Del Rey continued her influx of new material, and Sharon Van Etten offered up an early pick for one of the best songs we’re likely to hear this year. Yeah, it was a pretty great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Kehlani — “Nights Like This”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Soon-to-be-mommy Kehlani is back with her highly anticipated return, and she’s got Ty Dolla Sign in tow. “Nights Like This” is accompanied by news of an impending mixtape and proper album, though there is no release date for either as of yet. The song is enough to hold fans over, as our Chloe Gilke notes, calling it a “breezy, brooding new track” with a “bouncy beat,” where “Kehlani waxes nostalgic about a former love.”

Lana Del Rey — “Hope Is A Dangerous Things For A Woman Like Me To Have — But I Have It”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Lana Del Rey has not been shy about sharing new music for this album cycle, with Norman F**king Rockwell still without an official release date. Still, the previews she’s giving us in each new song advance her narrative in their own way, with this verbose piano-ballad coming closer to her friend Father John Misty than she ever has before.