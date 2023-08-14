All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Olivia Rodrigo confidently continue living her own version of pop stardom and Noname make waves with her new album. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Olivia Rodrigo — “Bad Idea Right?” Rodrigo already has three No. 1 singles in her young career and she’s shooting for a fourth with “Bad Idea Right?.” It’s a classic shot of rocking personality from Rodrigo, who wonders if she should reconvene with an ex before concluding, “F*ck it, it’s fine.” DJ Khaled — “Supposed To Be Loved” If there’s one thing DJ Khaled can do, it’s bring music’s biggest names together. There’s plenty more of that on the way with his newly announced album, Til Next Time, as evidenced by last week’s “Supposed To Be Loved.” Lil Baby, Future, and Lil Uzi Vert all appear on the TM88-produced track, a warm, upbeat number that made it just in time for summer.

Noname — “Namesake” Think of a major artist and Noname probably dissed them on “Namesake.” The fiery track comes from her new album Sundial, which is her first in half a decade, meaning she’s had plenty of time to deliberate on nuanced conversation topics for the thoughtful LP. Miguel — “Number 9” Feat. Lil Yachty It’s been a minute since Miguel’s latest album, 2017’s War & Leisure. It finally appears that a new one is on the way as he dropped “Number 9” last week. He recruited Lil Yachty to hop on the track, a trippy number with some Fleet Foxes-like vocals.

Rauw Alejandro — “Hayami Hana” Rauw just went through a major life change: He and Rosalía called off their engagement and broke up. He seemingly addresses that on the sad new song “Hayami Hana,” rapping (translated to English) about rumors of infidelity, “I am a lot of things, but not a cheater / She always had my phone’s password.” That Chick Angel — “One Margarita (Ladies Remix)” Feat. FendiDa Rappa, Flo Milli, and Sexyy Red “One Margarita” wasn’t meant to be a major hit, starting its life as an off-the-cuff freestyle on Angel Laketa Moore’s Here’s The Thing podcast. More than ever these days, though, success can come from the most unexpected places, and “One Margarita” took off. Angel even just recruited some of hip-hop’s most exciting female rappers to hop on a raunchy new remix.

Karol G — “Mi Ex Tenía Razón” Mañana Será Bonito was only just released in February, but Karol is already back with Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season). She celebrated the release last week with a video for “Mi Ex Tenía Razón,” a smooth, reggae-inspired tune. Petey — “Did I Mention I’m Sorry” Fresh of signing with Capitol Records, TikTok favorite Petey has a new album, USA, on the way. The latest taste of it is last week’s “Did I Mention I’m Sorry,” a dynamic and rocking anthem about the wear of apologies.