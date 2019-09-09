Getty Image

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week saw a 17-track effort from Post Malone and Camila Cabello launching a new era with a pair of singles. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Post Malone — Hollywood’s Bleeding

Hollywood’s Bleeding came with little warning, but now Post Malone’s latest is here. On the record, he explores a variety of genres. Yes, there’s the hip-hop he’s known for on tracks like the Meek Mill- and Lil Baby-featuring “On The Road” (among others), but he also dabbles more in rock on the groove-led single “Circles.” Perhaps the most eyebrow-raising track of all, though, is “Take What You Want,” which features both Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott.

