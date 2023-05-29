All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Taylor Swift own the narrative (as she does) and Dua Lipa unveil the first musical taste of the much-hyped Barbie movie. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Taylor Swift — “Karma” Feat. Ice Spice Swift’s method of choice for setting the world on fire last week was with Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition), which featured some bonus tracks. One had “more Lana Del Rey” and another was a surprise collaboration with Ice Spice, who added her increasingly beloved signature style to a new version of “Karma.” Dua Lipa — “Dance The Night” Dua Lipa is a major part of the new Barbie movie: In addition to an acting role, she also contributed a new song, “Dance The Night,” to the soundtrack. If you liked the disco vibes of Lipa’s recent output, good news: There’s plenty more of that on the fun new track.

Dominic Fike — “Ant Pile” Lately, Fike has been best known for his run on Euphoria. Now, though, he’s shifting back into music mode with the announcement of a new album, Sunburn. That comes out this summer, but in the meantime, he prefaced with the catchy, rock-influenced single “Ant Pile.” Yeat and Young Thug — “My Wrist” Spend some time as a successful figure in the rap game and you’re bound to accumulate some eye-popping jewelry. That’s the topic of discussion on Yeat and Young Thug’s “My Wrist,” on which the two wrappers discuss their success and the opulence it’s allowed them to enjoy.

Lil Durk — “Pelle Coat” Durk dropped Almost Healed last week and he made the release cinematic with a video for both “Therapy Session” and “Pelle Coat.” Alicia Keys’ spoken-word “Therapy Session” vulnerably sets the table but outlining some of Durk’s recent losses, before the rapper rides through his past in the “Pelle Coat” portion of the visual. GloRilla — “Lick Or Sum” GloRilla had a viral summer hit last year with “FNF (Let’s Go)” and now she’s hoping for another on “Lick Or Sum.” The tune samples Three 6 Mafia’s “Slob On My Knob” and it boasts similarly explicit lyrical content, albeit from a female perspective.

Sexyy Red, Nicki Minaj, and Tay Keith — “Pound Town 2” Recently, Nicki Minaj has unveiled a new collaboration seemingly every week. Her latest is “Pound Town 2” with Sexxy Red and Tay Keith. It’s a new take on Red’s viral single, and of course, they upped the ante when it comes t0 NSFW lyricism. Ashnikko — “Possession Of A Weapon” As the one-year anniversary the Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade approaches next month, Ashnikko reflects on the situation with “Possession Of A Weapon.” She sings on the track, “Possession of the p*ssy weapon / My sacral chakra heaven’s threatened / It’s just flesh, it’s just flesh / I can be grotesque, move my body like chess / So you’re scared of me now, huh?”