All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week. This week saw a pair of new tracks from Taylor Swift, as well as some more posthumous Lil Peep music. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Taylor Swift — “Lover (Remix)” Feat. Shawn Mendes, “Beautiful Ghosts” Aside from Swift’s ongoing feud with Big Machine and Scooter Braun, it was a pretty good week for the pop superstar. She recruited longtime friend Shawn Mendes for a remix of her ballad “Lover,” and as part of her work on the Cats remake, she shared a tender new song, “Beautiful Ghosts.” Lil Peep — Everybody’s Everything The Lil Peep documentary Everybody’s Everything just debuted in theaters this past weekend, and the film chronicles his meteoric rise and his tragic descent. Before he passed away, though, Peep apparently had plenty of music left, and at least some of it has been gathered in a new posthumous album.

Billie Eilish — “Everything I Wanted” Finneas said recently that he and sister Billie Eilish are “deep into the creative process on new material,” and sure enough, we have some new material. On “Everything I Wanted,” Eilish pays tribute to her brother, who has been a big part of her success, by telling the story of a terrible nightmare she had. Tnght — II Tnght built a lot of hype off the strength of their first (and until recently, only) EP, but after years away, the duo have finally returned with its follow-up. As to be expected, there are moments of both catchiness and wild experimentation, both of which show why Tnght, with its limited body of work, is as impactful as it is.

Kacey Musgraves — “All Is Found” Frozen II is set to hit theaters in just days, but ahead of that, the soundtrack dropped, and it contains content beyond just what was in the film. The album includes renditions of some of the movie’s songs by others, and one such contribution is Kacey Musgraves, “All Is Found,” an intimate acoustic tune that’s a welcomed addition to the Musgraves oeuvre. Queen & Slim: The Soundtrack Queen & Slim is a pretty musical movie (Flea and Sturgill Simpson are in the cast), and the soundtrack features even more musical talent. The album includes new material from Vince Staples, Lauryn Hill, 6lack, Syd, Earthgang, Megan Thee Stallion, and Blood Orange (who scored the film too).

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie — “Reply” Feat. Lil Uzi Vert A collab between A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Lil Uzi Vert leaked in November, but now, “Reply” is here via more legitimate means. On the track, the two are just hoping to hear back from their romantic interests. This could also be some soon-to-be-rare new material from A Boogie, who appears to be taking a break soon. Camila Cabello — “Living Proof” Camila Cabello will be looking to cap the year on a high note when she releases Romance in December. The album rollout has been on its way for a bit, though, and the latest product of that effort is “Living Proof,” an upbeat new tune that shows the bright side of romance.