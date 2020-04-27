All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week. This week saw a reunion between a couple of Scotts and more from Charli XCX’s upcoming quarantine album. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Travis Scott and Kid Cudi — “The Scotts” Travis Scott recently became the first rapper to perform a concert in Fortnite, and he made the occasion special by premiering a new song with Kid Cudi. Billed to The Scotts — based on Cudi’s real name, Scott Mescudi — their self-titled track is their second collaboration following the Birds In The Trap highlight “Through The Night.” Juice WRLD — “Righteous” Juice WRLD has popped up on a number of songs since his tragic passing, but he’s been the featured guest on all of them. That is, until a few days ago, when his estate dropped “Righteous,” which was accompanied by a video featuring lighthearted, behind-the-scenes footage of the late rapper.

Charli XCX — “Claws” Charli XCX is in the midst of a fascinating album rollout: She’s making the record with real-time input from her fans. It’s not just her devotees she’s collaborating with, though, as she worked with 100 Gecs’ Dylan Brady on her latest output, “Claws.” Kacey Musgraves — “Oh, What A World 2.0” To celebrate Earth day (during a time when people could use something to celebrate), Kacey Musgraves dropped a new, slightly poppier version of “Oh, What A World 2.0.” She said in a hopeful message accompanying her fresh release, “In spite of all its troubles, it’s still a wild, beautiful world and if you need proof, it’s out there. You just might have to look in a different corner of the sky.”

Lil Baby — “All In” My Turn, Lil Baby’s No. 1 album that has made him one of the most successful artists on the chart this year, is about to get even bigger. He just announced a new deluxe version, and he did so with a video for “All In,” a quarantine-friendly visual in which he cleans his jewelry and otherwise stays at home. Isaiah Rashad — “Why Worry” Isaiah Rashad dropped his beloved album The Sun’s Tirade in 2016, and he hasn’t been heard from much since then. That changed last week, though, when the reclusive rapper dropped “Why Worry,” his first new music in four years.

The Killers — “Fire In Bone” The bad news is that The Killers, like many artists, have pushed back the release of their upcoming album. The good news is that they returned with a new song last week, which Brandon Flowers described as “my take on the unicorn entering the room or lightning striking.’ Kali Uchis — To Feel Alive EP On the opposite end of the spectrum, Kali Uchis announced an EP last week, and a few days later, it was out. It comes in advance of a new full-length record of Uchis, and she wrote of the EP, “can’t give you my album yet, but i recorded some demos in my room for u.”