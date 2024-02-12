All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Usher have his biggest week in a while and Kacey Musgraves make her big return. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Usher and Burna Boy — “Coming Home” Usher just had a milestone moment with his first Super Bowl Halftime Show, but let’s not forget that the performance was preceded by Coming Home, his first new album in six years. The project kicks off with the title track, a Burna Boy collaboration that opens the album with a smooth groove. Latto — “Sunday Service” Apologies to our vegetarian readers, but Latto is slinging beef on “Sunday Service.” It’s clear she’s taking shots at some of her rap contemporaries here, seemingly including Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj.

Kacey Musgraves — “Deeper Well” While Musgraves’ Grammys album teasers may have been overshadowed by Taylor Swift’s big album announcement, Musgraves’ first preview of the album. Days after the show, she shared “Deeper Well,” a folky slow-burner that sees her reflecting on love and getting older. Conan Gray — “Lonely Dancers” Gray has been on a real ’80s kick with the singles from his upcoming album Found Heaven and it’s been fantastic. The latest is “Lonely Dancers,” another dose of retro-leaning synth-pop that has perfectly acclimated to the current music climate while keeping a loving eye on the past.

Noah Kahan and Brandi Carlile — “You’re Gonna Go Far” One of 2023’s biggest breakout stars has kept the momentum going into 2024 with Stick Season (Forever), an expanded version of his latest album. Included on the new tracklist is a link-up with Brandi Carlile on “You’re Gonna Go Far,” on which Carlile’s harmony vocals prove to be a perfect accompaniment to Kahan’s lead (and her own verse kicks ass, too). GloRilla — “Yeah Glo!” GloRilla has enjoyed quite the rise over the past couple years and the Grammy-nominated rapper knows it, as she demonstrates on “Yeah Glo!.” The tune is full of confidence, seeing the rapper understanding her place in the rap landscape and life.

Maggie Rogers — “Don’t Forget Me” Last week was a strong one for new beginnings, as Maggie Rogers also announced a new album, Don’t Forget Me. While Rogers kicked off her Surrender era in 2022 with the big pop lead single “That’s Where I Am,” the Don’t Forget Me title track sees Rogers more in folk-inspired singer-songwriter territory this time around. Caroline Polachek — “Butterfly Net” Feat. Weyes Blood Polachek has her deluxe Desire, I Want To Turn Into You (Everasking Edition) dropping in a few days, and among the extras included is a new version of “Butterfly Net.” Weyes Blood contributes to the fresh take on the otherworldly tune, taking it to an even more elevated place.