All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

Getty Image

This week saw not one but two god-tier boy band comebacks. Since their hiatus, the Jonas Brothers’ sound has evolved past their Disney Channel days. Their new record, Happiness Begins, is a showcase of how much they’ve grown as singers and songwriters (although their music is just as joyful as ever). BTS released their first new single since Map Of The Soul: Persona, the Charli XCX-featuring “Dream Glow.”

We also have some great new releases from queer artists just in time for your Pride party playlists. Kim Petras continued her relentless reign with another new single. The Harry Styles-approved pop-rock band MUNA is back with their first new music of 2019, the confident “Number One Fan.” Carlie Hanson’s angsty pop has been a staple in this column for weeks, and her debut EP Junk does not disappoint.

Every week, Uproxx will round out the best new pop releases of the last seven days. Listen up.

Kim Petras, “Clarity”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Since the release of her single “Broken” in April, Kim Petras has been unstoppable. The German pop singer has defied the laws of science (and PR) by releasing one fantastic new single after another. “Clarity,” her latest one, is the shortest of the bunch so far, but with a twinkling beat and clever lyrics, it’s definitely memorable. Petras hasn’t officially announced a new album coming soon, but with this many singles, she’s practically got one already.

Jonas Brothers, “Only Human”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Jonas Brothers‘ recent singles, “Sucker” and “Cool,” were pretty good, but the rest of their new record Happiness Begins is damn great. It’s a breezy, endlessly joyful collection of summer-ready pop. “Only Human,” the best song on the album, is a groovy call to the dance floor. Over twinkling keys and pounding bass, Joe and Nick trade verses imploring the listener to leave behind their inhibitions and “stop pretending you’re shy, just come on and dance.” It’s the kind of song that will be stuck in your head for weeks, but trust me, that’s not a bad thing.