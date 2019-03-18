All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

Getty Image

This week was a great one for collabs. Singer-songwriter-rapper Labrinth, pop star Sia, and producer Diplo are gearing up to release their LSD collaborative album, and the trio dropped another single off the record. Rita Ora, Mexican singer-songwriter Sofia Reyes, and Brazilian singer-songwriter Anitta are the girl group dreams are made of on their new single “R.I.P.” Speaking of girl groups, Charli XCX’s brainchild Nasty Cherry dropped their first single, the career-making “Win.” J Balvin, king of collabs, dropped a steamy new single with Sean Paul, “Contra La Pared.”

Every week, Uproxx will round out the best new pop releases of the last seven days. Listen up.

Nasty Cherry, “Win”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Equal parts sugar and spice, “Win” is a fantastic first single for LA newcomers Nasty Cherry. This is Nasty Cherry’s first single as a band, but the members have worked in the music industry for years; one leading indie rockers Kitten, one playing drums for Charli XCX. Charli called Nasty Cherry her “brainchild” in a press release, and has worked extensively with the band on their upcoming debut EP. You can hear her influence in the hook-y but unconventional chorus, and hear the band’s indie DNA in that New Order-esque riff and the slow, dynamic build of the verses. It’s a great song and even better first single. Something tells me Nasty Cherry plays to win.

Sean Paul And J Balvin, “Contra La Pared”

Dancehall and reggaeton royalty Sean Paul and J Balvin have teamed up for a great new single. “Contra La Pared,” produced by the prolific reggaeton producer Tainy, is beyond catchy. Paul and Balvin trade verses about a love that has rendered them vulnerable and “against the wall,” switching seamlessly between English and Spanish. Balvin and Paul have been busy the last few months — Balvin just appeared on “I Can’t Get Enough” with Tainy, Selena Gomez, and Benny Blanco, and Paul has said he has new music coming out with Sia and Rita Ora this year.

Labrinth, Sia, and Diplo, “No New Friends”

After releasing a couple new singles over the past few months, the LSD supergroup have announced that their upcoming self-titled album is coming out this April. New single “No New Friends” might sound pessimistic judging from the title alone, but it’s an ode to appreciating what you’ve already got. With Sia‘s towering pop vocals, Diplo‘s EDM golden touch, and Labrinth’s hip-hop innovation, the song is a blend of its members’ unique talents. Who needs new friends with company like this?

Sofia Reyes, Feat. Rita Ora And Anitta, “R.I.P.”

Sofia Reyes, Rita Ora, and Anitta join pop forces for the English-Spanish-Portuguese banger “R.I.P.” The international pop trio (Ora is English, Reyes Mexican, Anitta Brazilian) are not fans of bad vibes or whipped cream alternatives, apparently, as they sing, “R.I.P. to the bullsh*t / Brush it off like Cool Whip.” The three vocalists trade vocal duties in three different languages, united by their shared exhaustion with bullsh*t and the Fliptones’ tight, boppy production.

Lennon Stella, “B*tch (Takes One To Know One)”

Singer-songwriter Lennon Stella is reclaiming the B word. Rather than tear other women down, “B*tch” is a celebration of female solidarity and a teardown of toxic masculinity. “This song revolves around the thought of a girl being a BADASS and not willing to take put up with her boyfriend saying whatever he wants to her,” Stella told Genius. “So when her man calls her a bitch, she gives it right back to him.” The song twinkles with glossy production, and Stella’s sweet vocals are vulnerable and strong.

Jade Bird, “My Motto”

Singer-songwriter Jade Bird’s self-titled debut record is a month away, and “My Motto” is her latest single. While many of her previous singles were burn-it-down passionate, “My Motto” finds power in its simplicity. Over a haunting piano melody, Bird sings about moving on from the negative in her life, choosing to embrace happiness where she can find it. The song builds into a stunning, Brandi Carlile-esque catharsis, and Bird’s vocals are impressive, jumping from spare and simple to full belting like it’s easy.

Shura, “BKLYNLDN”

English electro-pop musician Shura is back with her first new music of 2019. The singer embraces a transatlantic love on “BKLYNLDN,” named for its abbreviations of the two cities the song splits time in. It’s a tender, synth-driven love song about the yearning of long-distance romance and the catharsis of meeting in the middle. Shura has said the song has autobiographical elements for her, but even if you’re not in a long-distance relationship yourself, her longing vocals and gentle synths will surely make you fall in love.

Young Bombs, “Starry Eyes”

Canadian dance-pop duo Young Bombs have made a career remixing hits by some of pop’s biggest acts, including Troye Sivan, The Chainsmokers, and Carly Rae Jepsen, but it appears they have a hit of their own with “Starry Eyes.” It’s an infectious EDM banger with pounding synths, an earworm hook, and a chorus that perfectly straddles that line between infectious and irritating (it’s honestly irritating how catchy this song is).