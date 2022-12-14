Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B and Afrobeats column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. After five really long years, SZA finally released her long-awaited second album SOS less than a week after performing on SNL and fans were loving it. Blxst connected with Larry June for some West Coast magic on “Keep Calling” while HER is set to make history as the Filipina Belle in the upcoming Beauty And The Beast anniversary special. The Weeknd announced a new song for the upcoming Avatar: The Way Of Water film and Masego unveiled the dates for his 2023 You Will Never Visit Me Tour. Here are some more releases on the new music front that you should check out:

SZA — SOS In the fall of 2020, SZA released “Hit Different” with Ty Dolla Sign which was her first solo single in over three years at the time. Two years later, SZA is back with her sophomore album SOS, her first full-length body of work since her 2017 classic, Ctrl. It’s been a long road to SZA’s second album, but now that it’s here, the journey has definitely been worth it. Twenty-three songs make up her new album as well as features from Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and Ol’ Dirty Bastard. Lucky Daye — Candydrip (Deluxe) There’s no denying that Lucky Daye’s second album Candydrip is a quality body of work. Just ask the Grammys who nominated the project in the Best R&B Album category. Before 2022 comes to an end, Lucky expands Candydrip with a new deluxe reissue. Two new songs, “Apply Pressure” and “Magic” as well as the original version of “NWA,” now appear on Candydrip and they fit perfectly on the project as closing songs. Eric Bellinger — “BNB” Back in October, Eric Bellinger and producer Hitmaka announced their upcoming project 1-800-Hit-Eazy: Line 2 with their single, “Obsession.” After sharing a remix of that song with Muni Long, the duo returns with “BNB,” the second single off 1-800-Hit-Eazy: Line 2. “BNB” is an ode to the ladies who’ve been working hard to get their figure and their understandable desire to show it off for everyone

Emotional Oranges — The Juice, Vol. III Emotional Oranges show no signs of slowing down. They’re back with The Juice, Vol. III, their third project in four years. It follows 2021’s highly-collaborative The Juicebox, and this time around, the duo that’s made up of singers Azad Right and Vali is back with so much flavor for fans to indulge in — just check out “Make Me Wanna” and “On My Way.” Ryan Destiny — “How Many” It’s been a couple of years since Ryan Destiny released a new song, but don’t get it twisted, she’s been hard at work over that time. She had a lead role on the fan-favorite TV show Star and a recurring role on Grown-ish. However, with “How Many,” Destiny proves that she hasn’t lost a step in music as she ponders the many wrongs that existed and could have existed in a past relationship

Dende — “Georgia” Feat. Deante’ Hitchcock Houston singer Dende is a Southern boy through and through, and his most recent singles have been evidence of that. He kicked off 2022 with a “Round Trip To Atlanta” beside a new intimate lover, and now, he ends the year with “Georgia.” This time, Deante’ Hitchcock accompanies him on the warm and inviting track. Blk Odyssy & BNXN fka Buju — “Lay Low” It seemed like Blk Odyssy’s 2022 year would be focused on his expanded Blk Vintage project, which added five new songs to the original release. However, with just a few weeks left until the world switches out their calendars, Odyssy connects with Nigerian afrobeats star BNXN fka Buju for the tantalizing “Lay Low.”

Fridayy — “Blessings (Remix)” Feat. Asake Fridayy is certainly on the list of breakout names in 2022. Along with strong features besides DJ Khaled and Lil Baby, he also released his debut project Lost In Melody. Before the year wraps up, he makes one last mark on it with a remix to “Blessings,” a standout from Lost In Melody. He recruits Asake for a verse on the song, and altogether, he makes for a sharp and ear-pleasing improvement to the song. Russell! — “R U Up?” Brampton singer Russell! admits that this year has been a tough one for him. This confession comes on his newest single “R U Up?” The track is an emotive and confessional record that he uses to plead for a lover’s continued presence beside him, especially as times remain tough for him.