How To Buy Governors Ball 2023 Tickets

Lots of great festivals are slated for 2023 — from Coachella and Rolling Loud to When We Were Young Fest and The Hangout Festival. Like Coachella, New York’s Governors Ball is still yet to announce their lineup. They also haven’t revealed information about tickets yet, but it looks like these details should arrive soon.

Earlier this year, they unveiled their roster of artists on January 25 alongside a pre-sale. The general sale was then two days later on January 27. Hopefully this means that next year’s will be announced around the same time, and it’s likely that the lineup and pre-sale will arrive at the same moment. Come the end of January, be prepared. Maybe even have their website bookmarked, and keep their Twitter handy.

The festival is taking place at Citi Field stadium from June 9 to 11. It was canceled in 2020 after announcing performers like Tame Impala, Missy Elliott, Vampire Weekend, and Miley Cyrus. But it returned strong in 2021 with headliners like Billie Eilish, ASAP Rocky, J Balvin, and Post Malone. This year’s was also a success, featuring headliners such as Kid Cudi, Halsey, and J. Cole. Halsey pleased the audience with a passionate cover of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill,” which experienced a resurgence in the spring after it played a crucial role in the plot of Stranger Things.

Missy Elliott is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.