Los Angeles is one of the finest music cities in the world, which is both a gift and a curse: There’s always a ton of great music being played somewhere, but there’s so much of it that it can be difficult to sort through it all and find the best stuff. If that’s a problem you’ve faced, you’re in the right place: Keep reading to find a list of the concerts in the Los Angeles area that are worth your time for the week of April 1.

Monday, April 1

Getty Image

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie @ The House of Blues [Tickets]

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie made a huge splash in January when his sophomore album Hoodie SZN landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with only a little over 800 copies sold, signifying the blazing power of streams. Hoodie SZN‘s leading single “Look Back At It” is already certified gold and dominating radio airwaves. As the self-professed voice of the youth, the 23-year-old Brooklyn native shows great promise.

Tuesday, April 2

Getty Image

Gunna @ The Wiltern [Tickets]

Young Thug’s YSL artist Gunna is quickly making a name for himself, thanks in part to the success of his multi-platinum hit single “Drip Too Hard” with Lil Baby. His debut album Drip or Drown 2 dropped in February and he recently stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live for a first-class performance of the project’s stand out track “Big Shot.”

Pink Sweat$ @ The Roxy Theatre [Tickets]

Pink Sweat$ is one of R&B’s most promising up and coming singers. The Philly native opts to keep love and sensuality at the center of his music as heard on his previously released tracks “Honesty” and “I Know.” His first EP of 2019 is Volume 2 and dropped Thursday (March 28).

Wednesday, April 3

Getty Image

Vince Staples @ Fox Theatre [Tickets]

Vince Staples celebrated the end of his probation this month, but even while under the legal thumb of the justice system the release of his third studio FM! and tour with JPEGMAFIA and Buddy commenced. For the 2018 Uproxx Music Critics Poll, FM! made its way to No. 50.

Thursday, April 4

Getty Image

T-Pain @ The Novo [Tickets]

T-Pain released his sixth studio album 1Up in February with features from Flipp Dinero, Russ, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne — who makes a statement on the banger “Goat Talk.” He launched his tour in support of 1Up this month. Along with the latest on the Billboard 200 chart-topping album, T-Pain’s tour performances are sure to include a treasure trove of his musical gems such as “I’m Sprung” and “Low” featuring Flo Rida.

Dilly Dally @ The Echo [Tickets]

Toronto punk rock band Dilly Dally’s Heaven made its way to fans last year and was the recipient of Uproxx music’s RX stamp of approval. Songs such as “I Feel Free” and “Sober” are worth catching as singer Katie Monks, guitarist Liz Ball, bassist Jimmy Tony and drummer Benjamin Reinhart perform a snarling, unmissable live show.

Weyes Blood @ Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever [Tickets]

Weyes Blood is bringing all the ethereal feels on her upcoming album Titanic Rising with the release of singles “Andromeda” and “Everyday.” Titanic Rising is slated to drop April 5 and what a wonderful way to celebrate its release but live and in concert at one of LA’s more intimate and beloved venues.

Saturday, April 5

Getty Image

Girlpool @ Regent Theatre [Tickets]

Cleo Tucker and Harmony Tividad of indie rock band Girlpool embrace growth and creativity on their third studio album What Chaos Is Imaginary. And even though they recorded the album apart, the sound they cultivate still comes together as heard on standout songs like “Hire.”