Megan Thee Stallion has given the world a few guest verses in recent months, and the latest finds the Houston native joining up with Spanish singer Maluma and Rock Mafia for the vibrant track “Crazy Family.” The song will appear in the upcoming film The Addams Family 2, which arrives in theaters on October 1 and features Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Kroll, Javon Walton, Snoop Dogg, Bette Midler, and more.

“Crazy Family” comes after Megan joined Lil Nas X for “Dolla Sign Slime,” which the latter said he hoped would also include an appearance from Drake. Prior to that, Megan went international with BTS thanks to a remix of the band’s hit song “Butter.” She has also shined on the solo side of things with songs like “Thot Sh*t” and freestyles that include “Out Of Town” and “Tuned In.”

As for what’s next, fans can catch Megan at Post Malone‘s curated festival, Posty Fest, during the weekend of October 30-31. She will also join Dua Lipa for a trio of shows during the singer’s Future Nostalgia Tour in 2022.

You can listen to “Crazy Family” in the video above.

