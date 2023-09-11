Here Are The Music Midtown Set Times For 2023

Music Midtown will stage its annual festival at Piedmont Park in Atlanta, Georgia from Friday, September 15, to Sunday, September 17, and six headliners are coming to town: Pink, Flume, Billie Eilish, The 1975, Guns N’ Roses, and Lil Baby.

The festival released the weekend’s full schedule on August 30, giving attendees plenty of time to plan.

On September 15, doors will open at 5 p.m. local time. Only six acts will perform on opening night. Skaiwater will start everything off from 5:15-5:45 p.m., followed by Leah Kate (5:45-6:30 p.m.), JID (6:30-7:30 p.m.), Pitbull (7:30-8:30 p.m.), and Flume (8:30-9:30 p.m.). Pink’s set is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m.

Doors will open at 11 a.m. local time on Saturday and Sunday alike. All four stages will be functioning on Saturday, September 16, featuring the likes of Niall Horan (6-7 p.m.), Fletcher (7-8 p.m.), Destroy Lonely (7-8 p.m.), and Louis The Child (8-9 p.m.) ahead of headlining performances from The 1975 (8-9:30 p.m.) and Eilish, who will take the Venmo stage at 9:30 p.m.

The final day will welcome JP Saxe (2:30-3:30 p.m.), Masego (3:30-4:30 p.m.), Tove Lo (4:30-5:30 p.m.), GloRilla (5:30-6:30 p.m.), Incubus (5:30-6:30 p.m.), Young Nudy (6:30-7:30 p.m.), and The Garden (6:30-7:30 p.m.) before headlining sets from Lil Baby (7:30-8:45 p.m.) and Guns N’ Roses, who are slated for 7:30 p.m.

Check out the full lineup and schedule below, and find more information here.