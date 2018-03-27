Getty/Snapchat

The Scoreboard is Uproxx Music’s bi-monthly look at who is putting points on the board and who is taking major L’s in the music world over the past couple weeks.

Twitch has a passionate community that allows popular gamers on the platform to make legitimate livings just by broadcasting themselves pwning n00bs (I play mostly Nintendo Switch and classic Nintendo games and have no idea what kids say to each other in multiplayer shooters these days). That said, Drake may have taken Twitch to the next level (I genuinely didn’t intend that video game pun and I added this parenthetical only after reading the sentence back in my head, but here we are). Meanwhile, Rihanna is pulling a reverse-Drake on Snapchat, Katy Perry is giving out unwanted smooches, and Wendy’s is firing lyrical shots at the golden arches.

Win: Drake with the 360 no-scope

Getty Image / Uproxx Studios / Epic Games

Twitch doesn’t need any help: The video game streaming platform continues to grow, and some of its most popular creators make well into six figures monthly. You know who else looks like he’s having fun making a ton of money doing what he wants to do all the time? Drake, meaning that he’s a perfect match for Twitch. That said, although it’s literally all fun and games, it’s not all fun and games, unless you see this connection between the pitfalls of Fortnite and those of the rap game as a learning moment and not a scary omen: Just when you think you’re safe and doing well, the storm closes in on you, and if you stop running, it’ll catch up and quickly introduce you to your end.

*plays that echo-y “six” audio calling card that pops up on Drake songs*

Loss: He kissed a girl, wasn’t super into it

ABC

An unwanted kiss is never a good thing, even if it’s from Katy Perry, and that’s coming from a guy who made a 70-minute megamix of “Teenage Dream” Soundcloud remixes once. I understand where Perry was coming from at the moment when she planted a surprise smooch on American Idol contestant Benjamin Glaze, though: I’ll give this kid the thrill of his life and it’ll be a fun moment, because who wouldn’t want to kiss Katy Perry? Glaze took the shock in stride, thankfully, but still: Maybe you ought to be more careful about surprise displays of affection in the post-Weinstein era, especially with the cameras rolling.