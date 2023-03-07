With acts this exciting, tickets are bound to sell out quickly.

Outside Lands festival is set to return for its 15th iteration this August at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco. For this special anniversary, the lineup is promising.

When do Outside Lands 2023 tickets go on sale?

Fans can begin to buy tickets as early as Wednesday, March 8, at 10 PST. Festivalgoers will be able to purchase three-day general admission tickets, GA+ tickets, and VIP tickets.

Three-day GA tickets ($499) will allow fans entry into Golden Gate Park for the festival, as well as access to food and beverage vendors.

GA+ ticketholders ($674) will be able to enter the festival expedited, and have access to flushable bathrooms, refillable water stations, and complimentary soft drinks. They will also be able to purchase alcoholic beverages at a full-service bar.

Those with VIP tickets ($1,029) will be able to enter the park through special entrances and have access to viewing areas at the Lands End, Sutro, and Twin Peaks stages. They will also be able to rent special VIP lockers during the festival days, and they will receive a special commemorative poster.

Outside Lands is also allowing fans to set up payment plans to pay for their tickets and passes. Tickets will be available for purchase here.

You can view the full Outside Lands 2023 lineup below.

