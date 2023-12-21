How To Watch The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 Concert Special

The 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour staged 11 concerts across the country between November 26 and December 16, hitting up the Kia Forum in Los Angeles and Madison Square Garden in New York City along the way. The oscillating lineup was headlined by the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Nicki Minaj, SZA, Jelly Roll, Usher, Niall Horan, Sabrina Carpenter, OneRepublic and more.

Pop Crave posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the show “opens with an Olivia Rodrigo performance” alongside a 26-second video snippet of Rodrigo backstage before “her first time performing at the Jingle Ball,” which would have been on December 1 in Los Angeles. Rodrigo also performed at the iHeartRadio Z100’s Jingle Ball 2023 at Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 8 — one day before serving as the musical guest on SNL. (It’s unclear where the video originated from.)

This year's iHeart Radio Jingle Ball opens with an Olivia Rodrigo performance. Full special airs on ABC tonight and available on Hulu 12/22. pic.twitter.com/BErIPB94li — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 21, 2023

Catch up on who performed where during the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour here, and learn how to watch the subsequent television special below.