The 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour staged 11 concerts across the country between November 26 and December 16, hitting up the Kia Forum in Los Angeles and Madison Square Garden in New York City along the way. The oscillating lineup was headlined by the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Nicki Minaj, SZA, Jelly Roll, Usher, Niall Horan, Sabrina Carpenter, OneRepublic and more.
Pop Crave posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the show “opens with an Olivia Rodrigo performance” alongside a 26-second video snippet of Rodrigo backstage before “her first time performing at the Jingle Ball,” which would have been on December 1 in Los Angeles. Rodrigo also performed at the iHeartRadio Z100’s Jingle Ball 2023 at Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 8 — one day before serving as the musical guest on SNL. (It’s unclear where the video originated from.)
Catch up on who performed where during the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour here, and learn how to watch the subsequent television special below.
How To Watch The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 Concert Special
The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 will air tonight, December 21, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. According to iHeartRadio, the TV concert special will feature performances from Cher, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Niall Horan, Sabrina Carpenter, OneRepublic, AJR, Doechii, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Melanie Martinez, Paul Russell, and Pentatonix.
Beginning on Friday, December 22, the full special will be available to stream on Hulu or on demand.
Additionally, according to The Hollywood Reporter, there are also options to stream it via services like DirecTV Stream or Fubo. THR also relayed that “the show will include celebrity appearances, however, from Jimmy Fallon, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Tate McRae, Dixie D’Amelio and others.”
