The GOOD Music deluge continues this week, along with a debut from a young up-and-comer and a long-awaited solo album disguised as a film soundtrack. While it remains to be seen whether Kanye West can keep up the absolutely grueling recording schedule he set for himself during his spring Twitter explosion, it doesn’t look like he’s backing down from the challenge. Kids See Ghost, the Kid Cudi collaboration that Kanye announced just before he started praising conservative pundits and alienating his fanbase, may or may not still be on schedule considering Kanye was still finishing his own Ye by the time his release deadline rolled around, but with a listening party already set for later this week, it looks like the show must go on.

In other, less dire releases this week, the long-awaited debut for UK pop-soul singer Jorja Smith is also slated for debut. The “Blue Lights” singer has garnered praise and attention from her More Life collaboration with Drake and the time has finally come to see if the Canadian rapper’s ear for talent still sparkles golden.

Meanwhile, Atlanta trapper Future makes his return with the Superfly soundtrack, on which he’s featured 11 times. It looks like Kendrick Lamar’s Black Panther soundtrack strategy might be scalable for other rappers; if Future’s take is anywhere near as successful, you can bet movie studios will start turning to rappers to produce their soundtracks more and more.

Finally, don’t miss some under-the-radar releases from Philadelphia’s Freeway and Florida’s Wifisfuneral, whose Ethernet saw a fortnight’s delay — probably to avoid being pit against the attention black hole of Kanye and Pusha T’s comeback albums.