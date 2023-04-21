Coachella 2023 is on the verge of wrapping up, but not before artists make one last statement during Weekend 2. Bad Bunny and Blackpink will return for their Friday and Saturday headlining sets, respectively, while Blink-182 is replacing an injured Frank Ocean for Sunday’s headlining slot.

But Skrillex, Four Tet, and Fred Again.. will have the final word, as Rolling Stone and Variety reported on Thursday, April 20. The electronic powerhouses also celebrated the news on social media:

“OH MY GOD. TBA. Coachella. Sunday night,” Fred Again.. captioned his Instagram post. “I didn’t think I was gonna be back with my brothers like this for a longggg time. Until last night. And here we are. We’ve seen all your lovely messages. I so appreciate you guys. Let’s have an absolute TIME.”

Fred Again.., Four Tet, and Skrillex will fill the previously listed “TBA” slot at 10:25 p.m. PST, immediately following Blink-182’s set from 9:20 to 10:20 p.m. PST, according to Coachella’s official announcement of Weekend 2’s set list times:

Fred Again.., Four Tet, and Skrillex held pop-up performances earlier this year, including at New York’s Madison Square Garden in February, around the arrival of Skrillex’s Quest For Fire, his first solo album in nine years.