Robin Miller Shares Her Favorite Food Experiences In New York City

This week we’re stopping in New York City, home to the Statue of Liberty, Broadway, and Central Park. There are a lot of reasons why 62.8 million visitors headed to NYC in 2017 — not the least of which is its awe-inspiring food scene. Dining in New York City is truly one of the best experiences you can have. However, picking a place that will give you the amazing culinary experience you crave can be ovewhelming. There are just so many choices. So we reached out to Robin Miller, a co-host of Real Life Kitchen on Bluprint, for recommendations of the best the city has to offer.

Miller has been active in the foodie community since 1990, working as a food writer, television personality, and nutritionist. She’s also authored ten books, including Robin Takes 5 and the New York Times bestseller, Quick Fix Meals. The latter shares a name with the Food Network show she hosted for five years. You may know her from that program, but you are equally likely to have read her recipes and nutrition articles in newspapers and magazines like Health, Cooking Light, Parade, and Shape.

She certainly has the chops to point to some fabulous eating experiences, so let’s get started.

Pizza: John’s of Bleecker Street and Patsy’s

‘I’m torn between John’s of Bleecker Street and Patsy’s. Both were super close to

my Greenwich Village apartment. Patsy’s was 2 blocks in one direction and John’s was 2

blocks in the other! Clearly, I had my fair share of amazing slices. Patsy’s

moved uptown, but I’m sure the pizza is still AMAZING. John’s remains on Bleecker and I dine-in with my boys EVERY time we’re in New York. The pizza is divinely thin and slightly

charred on the bottom from the coal-fired brick oven. The sauce is tangy/sweet and

there’s just enough cheese for a food-porn-pull. Kyle gets mushrooms and peppers, Luke

gets pepperoni, and I get mushrooms and broccoli. Yep, we each get our OWN pies. And

then we carve our names in the furniture.”