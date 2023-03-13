All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Miley Cyrus’ recent run of domination continue and Calvin Harris reunite with a classic collaborator. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Flash newsletters.

Miley Cyrus — “Muddy Feet” Endless Summer Vacation has to have been one of the year’s most-anticipated albums so far, and now it’s finally here. If you thought “Flowers” was the only track where she appears to address ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, think again, as some think that “Muddy Feet” (a Sia collaboration, by the way) confirms a long-running rumor. 6lack — “Talkback” It took nearly 6 years for 6lack to follow his 2018 album East Atlanta Love Letter, but he’s doing so soon with Since I Have A Lover, which is set to drop in a couple weeks. He previewed it last week with “Talkback,” a smooth number on which he refuses to let enemies get the best of him.

Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding — “Miracle” Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding are something of a dream team, with successful collaborations like “I Need Your Love” and “Outside” already under their belt. Well, they’ve done it again, as they reunited last week on “Miracle,” which sees them pump out a banger in a throwback trance-like aesthetic. Tame Impala — “Wings Of Time” The Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie is getting a wide release soon and Tame Impala was thrilled to get involved by contributing a new song, “Wings Of Time.” In fact, hip-fracturer Kevin Parker said the invitation “seemed like an unmissable opportunity to indulge in my long-time love of fantasy prog rock.”

Angel Olsen — “Nothing’s Free” It hasn’t even been a year since Angel Olsen dropped her latest album, Big Time, but new music is already on the way. She announced the Forever Means EP last week and also shared “Nothing’s Free,” a solemn track on which the singer reckons with getting older. Fever Ray — “Even It Out” After five years away in terms of albums, Fever Ray returned last week with Radical Romantics. Naturally, songs like “Even It Out” are as boundary-pushing as ever, and the video even has a nice surprise for Nine Inch Nails fans.

NLE Choppa — “Mo Up Front” NLE Choppa has a hotly anticipated new album, Cottonwood 2, on the way soon, from which the rapper dropped “Mo Up Front” last week. Uproxx’s Alex Gonzalez notes of the tune, “Over a rattling percussion beat, he is fully aware of his rap superstardom, making it known that if he plans to make any sort of appearance, he’s going to need people to pay up.” Meet Me @ The Altar — “TMI” Meet Me @ The Altar stirred up plenty of anticipation for their debut album Past // Present // Future. Now, what was once the future is present and waiting for the album is in the past, as it’s here now. It came at a perfect time, too, as punk-pop-influenced music like this is in the midst of a renaissance and “TMI” is a shining, catchy example of it.