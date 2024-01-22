All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Noah Kahan continue his collaborative streak and Green Day cap off a busy promo cycle. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Noah Kahan and Sam Fender — “Homesick” Noah Kahan has gotten into the habit of inviting guests to join him on updated versions of his songs. He’s so far done it with people like Gracie Abrams and Kacey Musgraves, and now the latest participant is Sam Fender, who contributes to a rollicking new version of Stick Season highlight “Homesick.” Ekkstacy — “Alright” Feat. The Kid Laroi Ekkstacy built a cult following for himself in 2023, and now he’s started 2024 with a new self-titled album. He’s earned the approval of more than just his fans, though, as he got a certified chart-topper in The Kid Laroi to join him on “Alright.”

Lil Dicky — “Hahaha” Since his 2015 debut album Professional Rapper, Lil Dicky went ahead and became a TV star with his hit show Dave. Fans have been waiting for his second album and it finally arrived last week with a compilation of songs from the show, dubbed Penith (The Dave Soundtrack). To celebrate the release, Dicky released a high-effort video for “Hahaha,” which sees him going full Joker. 1999 Write The Future, Offset, and Warren Hue — “Slopes” 1999 Write The Future, a new collective as of 2023 spearheaded by 88Rising and RCA Records, has pulled some heavy hitters into its orbit in a short time. The latest example is last week’s “Slopes,” which features Warren Hue and Offset going back and forth over a fiery beat.

Khruangbin — “A Love International” Khruangbin have spent time linking up with collaborators like Vieux Farka Touré and Leon Bridges lately, but now for the first time in a few years, they’re going about it alone for a new album, A LA SALA. They previewed the project last week with “A Love International,” a groovy and funky (and instrumental, of course) number that sets a warm and intriguing vibe for five minutes. Adrianne Lenker — “Sadness As A Gift” Between Big Thief’s projects and solo endeavors by the group’s members, fans of the band have been getting a ton of new material over the past few years. That’s set to continue in 2024 with Adrianne Lenker’s new solo album, Bright Future, which she announced last week with the serene “Sadness As A Gift.”