All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it's easy for something to slip through the cracks. This week saw an introspective Post Malone and a retrospective Lana Del Rey. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Post Malone — “Mourning” In recent times, Post Malone has been open when it comes to getting sober; turns out he wants to be healthy to enjoy as much of his daughter’s life as he can. That’s great, but the process isn’t easy, as Malone sings about on “Mourning,” a new single from his personal upcoming album Austin. Lana Del Rey — “Say Yes To Heaven” “Say Yes To Heaven” is a newly released song, but to Lana Del Rey stans, it’s already an old classic. The song has appeared online in various capacities over the years, but last week, Del Rey gave the track — a moving, atmospheric number — its first-ever official release.

Bad Bunny — “Where She Goes” Bad Bunny is the biggest artist in the world (at least according to him being the most-streamed artist on Spotify pretty much all the time). He offers plenty of star power on his own, but he turned it up to well beyond 11 with his new video for “Where She Goes,” which features Dominic Fike, Frank Ocean, Lil Uzi Vert, Ronaldinho, and others. Summer Walker — “To Summer, From Cole (Audio Hug)” Feat. J. Cole Summer Walker opens her new Clear 2: Soft Life EP by shining a light on J. Cole, who comes through with a heartwarming and well-received verse on “To Summer, From Cole (Audio Hug).” Uproxx’s Aaron Williams describes the track, “Over a mellow, piano-driven soul beat, Cole ruminates on the duo’s burgeoning friendship, congratulating Walker on her newborns and commiserating with her about the travails of the music industry.”

Blur — “The Narcissist” Damon Albarn has to be one of the busiest people in music. The Gorillaz machine is in perpetual motion, he put out a solo album in 2021, and now he’s getting the Blur gang back together for The Ballad Of Darren, their first album in nearly a decade. They shared “The Narcissist” last week, a propulsive yet mellow indie-rocker. Halle Bailey — “For The First Time” “Part Of Your World” is of course the big Ariel song from The Little Mermaid, so we’ve definitely already heard Halle Bailey give it a go by now. The live-action remake’s full soundtrack album dropped last week, though, and that offered a look at “For The First Time,” a more upbeat number from the film that shows off Bailey’s powerhouse vocals in a different way.

Zara Larsson — “End Of Time” Larsson told Uproxx of her new single, “I love the melodies. I love that it feels big, but it feels like a classic song. And in a way, it’s danceable, it’s pop, and it’s just like a very existential love song about wanting to love somebody until the very end of time.” NxWorries — “Daydreaming” Anderson .Paak has proven over the years that he’s a superb collaborator, with a voice and energy that regularly plays well with others. Right now, the focus is on NxWorries (the duo of .Paak and Knxwledge), as they dropped “Daydreaming” a few days ago. It’s a relaxed and warm tune ready for summer that’ll be the perfect score for warm nights of lazy afternoons.