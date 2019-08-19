All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Getty Image

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week saw a huge new project from Quality Control, as well as the latest Taylor Swift single, which is a bit of a departure for her (or perhaps a return to form, depending on your perspective). Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Quality Control — Control The Streets, Volume 2

There has been a wave of high-profile hip-hop collaborations coming out over the past few weeks, and the majority of them are part of the new Quality Control compilation album. It’s a huge record: There are 36 tracks, and aside from the Quality Control artists — Migos, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby, Marlo, Stefflon Don, and City Girls — it also features Gucci Mane, Meek Mill, Travis Scott, Young Thug, Mustard, Tee Grizzley, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, Playboi Carti, French Montana, and others.

Taylor Swift — “Lover”

In the lead-up to Lover, Taylor Swift has done an exemplary job at showing off her versatility. While “Me!” and “You Need To Calm Down” are catchy pop numbers, “The Archer” is a slow-building and sometimes even ambient tune, and Swift makes yet another turn on the album’s title track. “Lover” is a bit of a throwback to Swift’s pre-pop material, as it’s a heartfelt ballad with organic instrumentation that’s different from most of her output in recent years.