All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

Honestly, it’s hard to calm down when this week’s pop releases are so good.

Taylor Swift has officially announced her seventh studio album, Lover, with the empowerment anthem “You Need To Calm Down.” BTS released a lush collab with up-and-coming pop princess Zara Larsson, and Little Mix are “bouncing back” with their first new single of 2019. Kim Petras continues to outdo herself every week, and her new one “Personal Hell” features some of her most impressive vocals to date.

Every week, Uproxx will round out the best new pop releases of the last seven days. Listen up.

Taylor Swift, “You Need To Calm Down”

In “You Need To Calm Down,” Taylor Swift fights back at her detractors. Melodically and thematically, this is all territory she’s covered before. “You Need To Calm Down” sounds like the optimistic sister of “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things,” and you can just imagine Swift singing the line “you’re takin’ shots at me like it’s Patrón” in the black sequin catsuits of her Reputation era. But “You Need To Calm Down” sees Swift’s fury directed at the people who really deserve it — folks preaching hate and bigotry. Swift is more politically active than ever, and “You Need To Calm Down” glows with that ignited passion.

BTS, Feat. Zara Larsson, “A Brand New Day”

BTS have followed up the vibrant “Dream Glow” with another pop collaboration for the soundtrack of their BTS World mobile game. This time, BTS’ J-Hope and V have paired up with Swedish pop singer Zara Larsson for a song about perseverance in accomplishing your goals. “A Brand New Day” has a really interesting, dynamic sound. Producer Mura Masa contributed to the track, which features the traditional Korean instrument haegeum alongside an infectious EDM-pop beat.