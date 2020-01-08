DaBaby’s Dallas Airport Fight Charges Have Been Dropped

DaBaby won’t face charges for an airport brawl in Dallas he was previously accused of after new video evidence emerged clearing the rapper of wrongdoing, according to TMZ. A warrant had been issued, mandating DaBaby’s extended stay in a Miami jail after being arrested for a separate incident involving a robbery. The warrant was dropped and DaBaby was released after paying $1,500 bond.

According to DaBaby’s lawyer, Michael Heiskell, video evidence presented to the Tarrant County District Attorney showed that DaBaby didn’t commit the Dallas-Fort Worth airport assault, prompting prosecutors to drop charges and cancel the warrant. Officers were able to confirm that DaBaby stayed out of the fray, despite previously believing that he was directly involved.

DaBaby has developed something of a reputation for mixing it up with fans, rivals, and promoters over the past 12 months. Of course, a 2018 incident in which he shot an attacker at Walmart in self-defense sparked some of his current notoriety (he was sentenced to one year probation), while he was sued for damages in June last year after his security allegedly put a man in a coma after a beating. He also broke his hand during a fight with a rival rapper in a Louis Vuitton store that went viral when DaBaby snatched the other man’s belt off.

Despite the drama, though, DaBaby’s 2020 is actually off to a pretty decent start. He’s already got new music in the works, teasing a song with trap producer Wheezy shortly after his release, popping up on a list of Obama’s favorite music, and being announced as part of Bonnaroo’s exciting 2020 lineup.