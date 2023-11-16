Put more simply, it’s only natural to wonder who will be featured on Scary Hours 3 immediately upon Drake confirming its impending arrival is tomorrow, November 17.

Who Is Featured On Drake’s Scary Hours 3?

As of this writing on Thursday morning, November 16, Drake has not revealed features nor a tracklist whatsoever. We could lean on the his past Scary Hours projects to make a hypothesis, but that doesn’t help because 2018’s Scary Hours had no features, while 2021’s Scary Hours 2 featured Lil Baby and Rick Ross. So, the third installment could go either way.

Who Produced Scary Hours 3?

According to the cinematic, orchestral-backed trailer posted to Drake’s Instagram, the credited Scary Hours 3 executive producers are Drake, OVO’s Noel Cadastre, and perennial NBA All-Star Kevin Durant, also recently revealed as a NOCTA campaign star.

Watch the trailer below.

Scary Hours 3 is out 11/17 via OVO/Republic.