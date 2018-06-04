All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Getty Image

Keeping up with music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week, one of pop culture’s most divisive figures released his anticipated new record, a songwriting great let his own music do the talking, and the world’s first animated band returned despite losing a member. Yeah, it was a pretty good week for music. Check out the highlights below.

Kanye West – Ye

Def Jam

If you can get past the MAGA hat, the slavery comments, and some pretty terrible bars, this is still an album from what is essentially the most important musician of this century. And there is still a lot to like, particularly Kanye’s innovative production and appearances like the one by 070 Shake. It says something that the album is strongest when Kanye keeps his mouth shut, but it also says something that he can command such an audience even after such infuriating statements before the album’s release.

Father John Misty – God’s Favorite Customer

Sub Pop

Where Pure Comedy presented one side of the talents of Father John Misty — grandiose ideas and arrangements that deal with modern existential dread — there is another side of Father John Misty that was explored on early albums that sat sidelined. God’s Favorite Customer is far more personal, and as the tightlipped lead-up to the album revealed, he doesn’t need shock value to showcase his sharp, affecting songwriting.

Natalie Prass — The Future And The Past

ATO Records

Natalie Prass‘ debut album was one of the best records of 2015, but her follow-up is committed to not simply repeating the formula. There are moves towards pop and ’90s R&B, with Prass singing defiantly about the political times we are living in. Just two albums in and Prass is already in career mode.