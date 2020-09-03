Earlier this year, it appeared things were looking up for Tory Lanez. Between getting out of his deal, Quarantine Radio‘s success, and a string of well-received mixtapes and single features, 2020 looked like Tory’s year. However, the Torontonian has seemingly torpedoed the progress he made earlier in the year with Chixtape 5 and The New Toronto 3. Forbes reports that streams for Tory Lanez’s music have dropped precipitously in the wake of his recent alleged abuse of Megan Thee Stallion, with a 40% decrease in streams since the Texan star accused him of shooting her in both feet.

While Megan herself faced a stiff backlash from Tory’s supporters and other men in the music industry who expressed doubt and disbelief in her story — even as it was being reported in real-time by the eerily accurate TMZ — Tory had emerged relatively unscathed until Megan finally broke her silence via an Instagram livestream. Before that, she’d only made vague references to the incident, only admitting at first that she’d been the victim of “a crime,” that the incident was traumatic, and that she didn’t appreciate the jokes being made at her expense.

However, after the ridicule and disbelief continued, she showed off her injuries in an Instagram photo, then lost patience with Tory’s apparent counter campaign and outed him as her abuser. Since then, stars like Jojo and Kehlani removed Tory’s verses from their albums and Tory, who was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon in his car, is now reportedly under investigation for assault.