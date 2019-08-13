All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

Getty Image

This was a great week for pop releases. Zendaya is one of Hollywood’s buzziest film and television actresses right now, but she makes a case for her inclusion in the pop queen canon with her groovy Labrinth collab, “All For Us.” Speaking of pop queens, Katy Perry proved the brilliance of “Never Really Over” isn’t a fluke — “Small Talk” is a serious banger, and seriously fun. We’ve also got new music from Lana Del Rey, Alessia Cara, Yebba, and many others.

Every week, Uproxx will round out the best new pop releases of the last seven days. Listen up.

Labrinth — “All For Us” Feat. Zendaya

Put on your glitter eyeliner and get ready to dance. Labrinth and Zendaya‘s collaborative track “All For Us” caps off the stunning first season of HBO’s Euphoria. Like the show, “All For Us” is all intrigue and grim sparkle. Labrinth and Zendaya’s voices blend to airy, haunting perfection, and the glitchy, twitchy production is intoxicating. Zendaya has been getting some serious awards buzz for her performance on Euphoria, but “All For Us” proves that she’s the ultimate multi-hyphenate. Spare some talent for the rest of us!

Katy Perry — “Small Talk”

Katy Perry is a world-class pop star. With an entire decade’s worth of bops (we won’t talk about Witness), she’s pop’s go-to girl for loud and proud feelings and bright, bubbly beats. In “Small Talk,” she marvels at the fact that she’s gone from “strangers to lovers to strangers” with an ex. Perry crafts a brilliant pop song out of something we’ve all experienced, familiar feeling but fresh and sparkling expression. Charlie Puth co-produced “Small Talk,” and he brings his own off-beat flair to the song, too.