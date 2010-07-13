UPROXX Summer Guide: This Summer’s Essential Listening Pt 2

Editor’s note: Thank you Cee-Lo for taking time out of your busy schedule to give us a sneak peek at what is rockin in your ipod. By sharing these tunes, you have made the UPROXX office the world a freakier place. We eagerly await your new album Lady Killer.
The Rolling Stones – “Emotional Rescue”
Iggy Pop – "(Sweet) 16" Bonus Video *Its just that fresh
Prince – "Do U Lie?"
Lou Rawls – "You'll Never Find"
2 Live Crew – “Get It Girl”
Egyptian Lover – “Egypt, Egypt”
The link for Emotional Rescue played “Egyptian Leather”
That was weird. Fixed.
Cee-Lo is the man. Great picks from a great artist. +1 for Iggy Pop