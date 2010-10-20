Wholly Unnecessary Gag Gifts

Here’s the perfect gag gift for someone who wants to pretend they’re Canadian. Look at how Canadian that guy is. I can smell the butter tarts and Tom Horton’s from here. And if you just politely yelled, “It’s Tim Horton’s” you pass the Canadian test. Collect your affordable healthcare at the nearest prize hospital.

$26 for the hat and $27 for the mittens at PerpetualKid.

While some of the fragrance selections at Demeter we can understand, there are others that are clearly in the gag gift territory, like this cannabis flower scented cologne. Give it to your cousin to wear to meetings with his probation officer. $6 and up at Demeter.

Feed your aunt’s cat addiction / creepy hoarding disorder in a safe, cat-poop-free way with the Cat in a Can. It’s a cat. In a can. Pretty self-explanatory. $12 at McPhee.

This device, called Keitai Otohime, plays the sound of running water. Why? Because, according to the store selling it, women in Japan constantly flush the toilet to hide “embarrassing sounds” and each flush wastes six liters of water. They sell this noisemaker to make the same sound without wasting water. Good thing, too, because only a complete lunatic would be willing to acknowledge they’re a human being and human beings use the bathroom. $59 at JapanTrendShop.

Buying a gift for someone who sometimes needs to store items in their bra? Hey, we’re not going to judge your uncle. Buy him a RackTrap in-bra wallet, the gift that says, “Everybody knows.” $8 and up at RackTrap.

Want a feminine, car-related gag gift that can also double as horrifying, deadly shrapnel in a crash? I don’t know why you’d want that, but here it is anyway. $25 to $45 at CarLashes.

Corn dog lip balm. Yep. So that exists. $3 at McPhee.

What dog would be complete without a doggie boob scarf? No dog, that’s who. This elegant scarf is soft fleece, lightly-stuffed, and handmade in America. USA! USA! These colors don’t run, hoss! $25 on Etsy.