Why Hello There, Hoverboard

Hoverboards, how do they work? Pure mothereffin’ magic.
French artist Nils Guadagnin created this electromagnetic replica of the hoverboard from Back to the Future 2: At Least It’s Not The One We Don’t Talk About. It can’t support very much weight (Oh butterscotch!) but it does have a cool stabilization system in the plinth that keeps the board floating even if it’s bumped a little. Or if I set a kitten on it, you know, for art appreciation purposes. You have any idea how lucky you are, kitten? You’re living in the future.
There’s a video of the hoverboard below, but there’s a disturbing lack of people (or kittens) riding on it. Now let’s get a big company working on making this happen for real. Also, we’re going to need a whole lot of Jaws movies.
A kitten on a pink hoverboard? I love the future.
Now that I know that there are no kittens riding hoverboards in that video I don’t even feel like clicking on it.
For all the talk of them in this story, there is a distinct lack of kittens in the pics….
Fucking magnets, how do they work?
How about those door-locking electro magnets, or the car-lifting magnets? You’d be able to ride those, right? Or does that plinth have three rows of magnets.. the center to attract, the outer to repulse.. thereby ensuring alignment, but ruining the ride-on capabilities because if you press down against the repulsing magnets, the attracting magnets, coupled with your weight, will pull the board down.
What you need are six rows of repulsing magnets; the outer rows being the strongest, and the middle row being weak enough to not automatically slide the boad sideways, off the track.. this will permit the board to hover in the center of the track, and could be strong enough to support weight. Perhaps the height of the board from the track could be used to increase or decrease the strength of each track? In that case, you could still use a polarizing attraction strip down the middle.. the closer the board get’s, the weaker IT gets, and vice versa.
It’s 2010 and still no hoverboards?! For shame.
well back to the future 2 DID take place in 2015. we got 5 years to perfect this masterpiece:) Get started Guadagnin