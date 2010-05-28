Why Hello There, Hoverboard

#France #Back to the Future #Art
Entertainment Editor
05.28.10 7 Comments

Hoverboards, how do they work?  Pure mothereffin’ magic.

French artist Nils Guadagnin created this electromagnetic replica of the hoverboard from Back to the Future 2: At Least It’s Not The One We Don’t Talk About. It can’t support very much weight (Oh butterscotch!) but it does have a cool stabilization system in the plinth that keeps the board floating even if it’s bumped a little.  Or if I set a kitten on it, you know, for art appreciation purposes.  You have any idea how lucky you are, kitten?  You’re living in the future.

There’s a video of the hoverboard below, but there’s a disturbing lack of people (or kittens) riding on it.  Now let’s get a big company working on making this happen for real.  Also, we’re going to need a whole lot of Jaws movies.

[Fubiz via Gizmodo]

Around The Web

TOPICS#France#Back to the Future#Art
TAGSARTBACK TO THE FUTUREBTTFFAN ARTFRANCEHOVERBOARDNILS GUADAGNINWANT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP