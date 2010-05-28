Why Hello There, Hoverboard

Hoverboards, how do they work? Pure mothereffin’ magic.

French artist Nils Guadagnin created this electromagnetic replica of the hoverboard from Back to the Future 2: At Least It’s Not The One We Don’t Talk About. It can’t support very much weight (Oh butterscotch!) but it does have a cool stabilization system in the plinth that keeps the board floating even if it’s bumped a little. Or if I set a kitten on it, you know, for art appreciation purposes. You have any idea how lucky you are, kitten? You’re living in the future.

There’s a video of the hoverboard below, but there’s a disturbing lack of people (or kittens) riding on it. Now let’s get a big company working on making this happen for real. Also, we’re going to need a whole lot of Jaws movies.

