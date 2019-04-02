Cheap Flights To Hawai’i And Australia Lead This Week’s Travel Deals

iStockphoto

Cheap flights to Hawai’i are always a good sign for anyone looking to escape everyday life for a nice vacay. After all, how can you say no to a slice of paradise for a week or two?

This week has a long list of great deals on everything from package tours to Australia to beer-themed hotels to killer last-minute adventures to hotel rooms with views of Major League Baseball parks. There’s a little something for everyone, is what we’re saying.

Below, we’ve compiled some of the best deals right now. These are the cheapest flights, best hotel rates, and steepest travel package discounts out there today.

TOP THREE DEALS OF THE WEEK:

$278 ROUNDTRIP FLIGHTS FROM THE WEST COAST TO HAWAI’I

Skyscanner.com

Any roundtrip flight to Hawai’i for under $300 roundtrip is a steal. The great thing about this deal is that it isn’t for winter travel 2020, it’s for this spring.

Hawaiian Airlines is running a sale on flights to Honolulu from major West Coast cities, which equates to tickets for $278 roundtrip. The deal also applies if you’re looking to fly from Honolulu to the West Coast.

Book A Flight Here

EARN DOUBLE MILES “COAST2COAST” WITH ALASKA AIRLINES

Alaskaair.com

Alaska Airlines is consistently rated as one of the best airlines in America. One of the reasons for this (besides a great in-air experience) is their miles program. It’s consistently good and they’ve just sweetened the pot.

Starting yesterday and running through the rest of the year, you can score double miles on flights from Coast to Coast. On flights originating from/arriving in San Francisco, San Jose, San Diego, and Los Angeles going to/coming from ten East Coast cities (all up and down the coast), you’ll be able to double up on mileage points every time you fly. That means you’ll get higher status and more perks and maybe even free flights more quickly. That’s a win-win.

Sign Up For Double Miles Here



GET ONE NIGHT FREE AT OMNI BEDFORD SPRINGS RESORT (Pennsylvania) FOR TAX DAY

Omnihotels.com

Omni Bedford Springs Resort out in Pennsylvania is plush hotel living built around mineral hot springs. If you can book on Tax Day (April 15th), you’ll receive a one free night when you book for two people. It’s basically buy-one-get-one-free. That’s a savings of anywhere from $150-$300 for that extra night, depending on the level of room you choose.

Book A Room Here