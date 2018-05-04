Columbia/EarDrummers Entertainment/Fader Label

Let’s take a break from Kanye West for a minute to talk about stuff that’s less confusing and strange. Leon Bridges has a new album out, and he’s perhaps the finest artist in the game today that your parents (and grandparents, for that matter) would enjoy. This week also saw the release of Rae Sremmurd’s triple album, cheerful indie pop from Matt And Kim, and an array of hip-hop from the likes of Desiigner, BlocBoy JB, and Asian Doll.

Leon Bridges — Good Thing

Bridges is the premiere throwback soul man of the modern era, but that doesn’t mean his new album sounds anything close to old. There’s the ever-danceable “Bad Bad News,” the bluesy and string-laden “Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand,” and “Beyond,” an early contender for the most romantic ballad of 2018. It’s a strong record from an artist whose stock is rising by the minute, so now is definitely the time to buy.

Rae Sremmurd — SR3MM

Swae Lee — Swaecation

Slim Jxmmi — Jxmtroduction

Rae Sremmurd decided to pull an Outkast for their latest effort: The new album is actually two solo albums (Swae Lee’s Swaecation and Slim Jxmmi’s Jxmtroduction), but there’s also a more traditional joint album, SR3MM. In the lead-up to the record, the duo did a fine job at teasing each of the three albums and therefore giving equal weight to each: There’s the Rae Sremmurd and Travis Scott track “CLOSE,” Swae Lee’s summery “Guatemala,” and Slim Jxmmi’s Pharrell-featuring “Chanel.”