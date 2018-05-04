Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Rae Sremmurd, Jon Hopkins, And Eleanor Friedberger

#The Pulse #Leon Bridges
05.04.18 13 mins ago
best new albums this week

Columbia/EarDrummers Entertainment/Fader Label

The Pulse is the Uproxx Music guide to the best new albums, mixtapes, and other music releases that matter this week. Find our complete list of the records coming out in May here.

Let’s take a break from Kanye West for a minute to talk about stuff that’s less confusing and strange. Leon Bridges has a new album out, and he’s perhaps the finest artist in the game today that your parents (and grandparents, for that matter) would enjoy. This week also saw the release of Rae Sremmurd’s triple album, cheerful indie pop from Matt And Kim, and an array of hip-hop from the likes of Desiigner, BlocBoy JB, and Asian Doll.

Leon Bridges — Good Thing

Bridges is the premiere throwback soul man of the modern era, but that doesn’t mean his new album sounds anything close to old. There’s the ever-danceable “Bad Bad News,” the bluesy and string-laden “Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand,” and “Beyond,” an early contender for the most romantic ballad of 2018. It’s a strong record from an artist whose stock is rising by the minute, so now is definitely the time to buy.

Rae Sremmurd — SR3MM
Swae Lee — Swaecation
Slim Jxmmi — Jxmtroduction

Rae Sremmurd decided to pull an Outkast for their latest effort: The new album is actually two solo albums (Swae Lee’s Swaecation and Slim Jxmmi’s Jxmtroduction), but there’s also a more traditional joint album, SR3MM. In the lead-up to the record, the duo did a fine job at teasing each of the three albums and therefore giving equal weight to each: There’s the Rae Sremmurd and Travis Scott track “CLOSE,” Swae Lee’s summery “Guatemala,” and Slim Jxmmi’s Pharrell-featuring “Chanel.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Pulse#Leon Bridges
TAGSasian dolldesiignerEleanor Friedbergerjon hopkinsLeon BridgesMatt And KimRae SremmurdThe Pulse

Listen To This

Kimbra’s ‘Primal Heart’ Is A Surging Pop Experiment That Shouldn’t Be Ignored

Kimbra’s ‘Primal Heart’ Is A Surging Pop Experiment That Shouldn’t Be Ignored

05.03.18 1 day ago 2 Comments
Janelle Monae’s Funky, Free-Thinking ‘Dirty Computer’ Celebrates The Misfits And Weirdos

Janelle Monae’s Funky, Free-Thinking ‘Dirty Computer’ Celebrates The Misfits And Weirdos

05.02.18 2 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

04.30.18 4 days ago
The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

04.30.18 4 days ago 5 Comments
April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

04.30.18 4 days ago
The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

04.30.18 4 days ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP