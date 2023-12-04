All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw surprises from the two biggest touring artists of 2023: Taylor Swift and Beyoncé. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Beyoncé — “My House” At the end of her new Renaissance film, Beyoncé included a surprise for fans: “My House,” a new song that plays at the end of the movie. She dropped it on streaming platforms, too, and it sees Bey getting fully into her rap bag. Taylor Swift — “You’re Losing Me (From The Vault)” You heard this one if you copped the “late night” edition of Midnights, but in celebration of being named Spotify’s most-streamed artist of 2023, Swift decided to treat fans by popping “You’re Losing Me” up on streaming platforms for the first time. Naturally, there was quickly speculation that the song is about one of her exes.

Tyla — “Truth Or Dare” Tyla is having a breakout year thanks to the success of “Water,” which just hit the top 10 on the latest Billboard Hot 100 chart. Now she’s capitalizing with the announcement of a new album, which was quickly followed by “Truth Or Dare,” a groove-driven new single that picks up where “Water” left off in terms of catchiness. Flo Milli — “Never Lose Me” After a year that included a bunch of new singles, Flo Milli had another one to offer with “Never Lose Me.” Uproxx’s Alex Gonzalez notes of the track, “This particular single is one of Flo’s more melodic songs, as she showcases both her rap skills and her soft, R&B vocal stylings.”

Sexyy Red — “I Might” Feat. Summer Walker After a breakout year led by the mixtape Hood Hottest Princess, Red wrapped up 2023 by dropping a deluxe version. It’s basically its own album as it includes a bunch of additional songs, including collaborations with Summer Walker, Chief Keef, and Sukihana. Kaytranada and Channel Tres — “Stuntin” Kaytranada had a huge 2023, whether he was nailing it at Coachella or teaming up with Aminé for their Kaytraminé album. He had a couple more songs to get off his chest before the year ended, though, as he dropped fresh collaborations with Channel Tres and Rochelle Jones last week.