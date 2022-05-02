All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Justin Bieber drop two timeless classics and Kehlani unveil an anticipated new album. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters. Also find our Uproxx HQ Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly with the best new music, at the end of this post.

Justin Bieber — “Honest” Feat. Don Toliver Justin Bieber dropped what is sure to be his defining song with “I Feel Funny,” which, in all seriousness, was just a joke-rap song and accompanying video he used to tease his real headlining release of the week. That was “Honest,” which sees Bieber leaning into his hip-hop side by teaming up with Don Toliver for the song and its snowy video. Kehlani — “Everything” Kehlani has been gradually working her way up the charts with her albums: 2017’s SweetSexySavage peaked at No. 3 while 2020’s It Was Good Until It Wasn’t rose to No. 2. Here’s hoping that’s a linear progression and last week’s Blue Water Road finds its way to No. 1. Whatever the outcome, we’ll always have the music, including “Everything,” a smooth tune that sees Kehlani waxing poetic about somebody special.

Future — “Keep It Burning” Feat. Kanye West As Ye has been keeping his new music mostly exclusive to his Stem Player, fans without one look forward to West’s collaborations with other artists, aka songs they can actually listen to on their preferred streaming platforms. A pair of them popped up last month on Pusha T’s new album and now Ye is back again, this time on Future’s “Keep It Burning,” which arrived shortly after the news of Future’s new album, I Never Liked You. Angel Olsen — “Big Time” Angel Olsen has been on a productive tear over the past few years and she’s keeping it alive in 2022 with her recently announced album, Big Time. She shared the title track last week, which Uproxx’s Danielle Chelosky notes feels “weightless and grateful” and “[sways] with a jaunty, country twang and [contains] a wholesome hook: ‘I’m loving you big time.'”

Khalid — “Skyline” Over the course of his young but already oh-so-prosperous career, Khalid has made friends with experimentation. He’s dipped his toes in a number of genres and aesthetics and he expands again on his latest, “Skyline,” which is the funkiest slice of summery pop he’s produced yet. Baby Tate — “Dancing Queen” No, Baby Tate isn’t referencing ABBA (who somehow only just got their first Grammy nomination last year, by the way) on her new song, “Dancing Queen.” The rising Atlanta rapper’s single is definitely about dancing, though, as evidenced by the movement-friendly rhythm of the song and its dance-filled warehouse video.