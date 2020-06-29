All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Megan Thee Stallion mark the start of this year’s hot girl summer and Doja Cat continuing to dominate. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Megan Thee Stallion — “Girls In The Hood” Megan Thee Stallion is coming off the most important moment of her young career so far, as “Savage” recently became her first No. 1 song. Now she has celebrated by giving her fans even more new material to love. This time, it’s “Girls In The Hood,” another bouncy and rhythmic banger that is among the best new music this week. Jack Harlow — “What’s Poppin (Remix)” Feat. DaBaby, Lil Wayne, and Tory Lanez Jack Harlow is a newcomer (in terms of mainstream relevance) who broke out this year with “What’s Poppin,” but based on the company he keeps, you’d think he’s a seasoned veteran. He just dropped a new remix of his hit single, and it features fresh contributions from DaBaby, Lil Wayne, and Tory Lanez.

Blackpink — “How You Like That” Blackpink has been away for over a year, and their fans were beyond excited for “How You Like That,” their first single since last April. The numbers prove it: The song’s video broke a major YouTube record. Haim — Women In Music Pt. III In a world where albums can drop at a moment’s notice, Haim started rolling out their new record nearly a year ago, when they released “Summer Girl” last July. The wait was worth it, though, as the album has met universal acclaim.

6lack — 6pc Hot Closer to the opposite end of the spectrum, 6lack revealed earlier this month he would celebrate his birthday with a new EP, and now it’s here. As if new music wasn’t enough, the release also comes with its own hot sauce. Khruangbin — Mordechai Khruangbin’s Laura Lee told Uproxx’s Steven Hyden about Houston’s impact on the new album, “We regularly talk about the international influence from Houston, which is a huge part of it. […] It was very common for anybody from Houston to have friends from Pakistan or from Russia or from wherever because their parents were doctors or oil and gas people. Therefore, you’re hanging out with them, hearing what their parents play when you’re at their homes.”

Doja Cat — “Unisex” Doja Cat is one of the world’s hottest artists at the moment, but she’s not letting any sort of polished popstar-dom stop her from dropping a loosie on SoundCloud. Last week, she shared “Unisex,” on which she celebrates how anybody can have an interested in her, regardless of sex. Guapdad 4000 — “Lil Scammer That Could” Feat. Denzel Curry Guapdad 4000 and Denzel Curry have become friends in music, and they’ve linked up once again on “Lil Scammer That Could.” More so than any other video from last week, the surreal clip for the single has big Thomas The Tank Engine energy.

Blimes And Gab — Talk About It “Shellys (It’s Chill)” is one of the most fun tracks of the year, and there’s plenty more where that game from on Blimes And Gab’s new album, Talk About It. The record is mostly the two showing off their seamless chemistry, although they also fold guests like Method Man, Iamsu!, Bahamadia, and Jay Park into the mix. Gordi — Our Two Skins Ahead of her 2021 tour with Bon Iver, Gordi has a new album out. The process of making the record serves as proof that inspiration can come from anywhere, whether it’s the shower or a strobe light-lit room at her parents’ house.