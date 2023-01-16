All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Miley Cyrus raise some eyebrows with a new single and Paramore approach their upcoming album with another cracking tune. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters. Also find our Uproxx HQ Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly with the best new music, at the end of this post.

Miley Cyrus — “Flowers” Here at the start of the year, Miley Cyrus is leading the charge for pop music. Her album Endless Summer Vacation is set to drop in March and ahead of then, she just unveiled “Flowers.” Fans immediately noticed the song has a lot in common with Bruno Mars’ “When I Was Your Man,” which may or may not have something to do with Liam Hemsworth. Sam Smith — “Gimme” Feat. Koffee and Jessie Reyez Sam Smith is coming off a hot 2022 that saw him land his first No. 1 single with the Kim Petras collaboration “Unholy.” Now he’s once again emerged from the lab with a collaborative new song in tow. This time, it’s “Gimme” alongside Koffee and Jessie Reyez, a sexy dancehall tune that’s among Smith’s smoother cuts.

Paramore — “C’est Comme Ça” Paramore’s This Is Why drops next month and so far, Hayley Williams and company have impressed with their advance singles. The same was true last week with “C’est Comme Ça,” which Uproxx’s Danielle Chelosky notes “continues the pattern of snarky and relentlessly infectious dance anthems.” Offset and Hit-Boy — “2 Live” Things have been tough for Offset since the untimely passing of Takeoff. He’s doing his best to press forward, though, and did so last week by teaming up with Hit-Boy on “2 Live.” As the title suggests, the track is an homage to 2 Live Crew on which Hit-Boy delivers the chorus, “Too live (too live), too live, b*tch, you too live / She get freaky like a Uncle Luke album.”

Logic — “Wake Up” Remember when Logic retired from music? Well, it didn’t take too long for him to retire from retirement and now he’s rolling out College Park, his first album as an independent artist. Now he’s shared “Wake Up” and the track sees him reflecting on where he’s at right now, saying, “I took a ride through my city the other day / Wonder what would have happened if it all went the other way / Jump in the whip, now I reminisce / On the days when I was running round the Ave.” Bizarrap and Shakira — “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” There’s a lot going on here. The video for this one reportedly had the biggest debut for a Latin song in YouTube history thanks to an estimated 50 million views in 24 hours. Why? Because Shakira does not hold back while roasting ex-husband Gerard Piqué, like when she said of Piqué and his current girlfriend, “You traded in a Rolex for a Casio.”

PartyNextDoor — “Her Old Friends” One of Toronto’s favorites is back. Last week, PartyNextDoor dropped “Her Old Friends,” their first single of the year and first since 2020. On it, he looks back on a former relationship with the knowledge of where things went wrong. Vagabon — “Carpenter” It’s been three years since a new Vagabon tune landed, but ahead of her opening slot on Weyes Blood’s tour, she returned with “Carpenter.” Vagabon says the Rostam-co-produced song is “about that humbling feeling when you desperately want to be knowledgeable, you want to be advanced, you want to be mature, forward-thinking, and evolved.”