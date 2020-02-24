All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week. This week saw Grimes’ long-awaited return, and fresh material from the world’s biggest K-pop group. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

BTS — Map Of The Soul: 7 BTS aren’t in the habit of making their fans wait long for new material: Their just-released Map Of The Soul: 7 is their third new offering in the past 12 months. The album features contributions from Sia and Halsey, and there’s a lot going on beyond that with this 20-track record. Grimes — Miss Anthropocene Whether or not you subscribe to the philosophy that global warming is good, Grimes’ new album, Miss Anthropocene, is undeniably a positive force. Some of it is what fans have come to expect from the Canadian musician, but that’s not true of every track, like the acoustic guitar-led “Delete Forever,” a depature from her typical synthy ways.

The Weeknd — “After Hours” The Weeknd recently dropped the full tracklist for his upcoming album, and with it, he also shared the title track. “After Hours” shares similarities with its predecessors, “Heartless” and “Blinding Lights,” but this tune is a longer one, which should please fans of his early, experimental-leaning mixtapes. Rick Ross — “Season Ticket Holder” Feat. Dwyane Wade, Udonis Haslem, and Raphael Saadiq Dwyane Wade has been a Miami legend for years now, and for the first time, he has lent his vocals to a song. In addition to Wade’s first rap feature, “Season Ticket Holder,” from fellow Florida hero Rick Ross, also features Udonis Haslem, Wade’s former Heat teammate who is also beloved in Miami, as he’s been there since 2003.

Selena Gomez — “Feel Me” Although the song just dropped, “Feel Me” is one that Gomez fans know well. It has been a live favorite since 2016, and now she has finally given it an official release. That goes against what she once said when she declared she wouldn’t put the track out because it “was from when I was in a different place and doesn’t fit with where I am right now,” but she has apparently changed her mind. Kyle — “Yes!” Feat. Rich The Kid and K Camp Rap can be a lot of things, and when it’s fun, there’s a decent chance that it’s because Kyle is on the mic. He has now blessed 2020 with “Yes!,” his first single of the year and first since his 2018 album Light Of Mine. The self-laudatory track is hopefully a preview of a Light Of Mine follow-up, because there’s always room for new Kyle.

Trippie Redd — A Love Letter To You 4 (Deluxe) Trippie’s fourth mixtape, A Love Letter to You 4, originally dropped last November, but he has decided to add a slew of new material to the release and run it back for a rerelease. The original mixtape was already hefty at 21 tracks, but now it has 29 total, including new tunes with Chance The Rapper and Russ. Banoffee — Look At Us Now Dad Banoffee told Uproxx she wants her music “to touch on things that maybe we feel a little nervous to bring up in everyday conversation.” Indeed, she gets personal on Look At Us Now Dad, all while churning out some of the year’s finest pop so far. Read our interview with Banoffee here.