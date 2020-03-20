All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Kevin Gates — “Always Be Gangsta” Freestyle Kevin Gates might be a devout family man, but he’ll “Always Be Gangsta,” as he affirmed on his latest lyrical exercise which he begins with an eyebrow-raising life development: “divorced all of my wives, canceled all my soul ties.” Jpegmafia — “Starrcade 97” Nowadays, there’s no new music. There’s just music you’ve heard, and music you haven’t yet. Jpegmafia took advantage of the opportunity to breathe new life into your catalog via streaming with “Starrcade 97,” a smooth, down-tempo where he proclaims, “I got the juice.”

Lecrae — “Set Me Free” Feat. YK Osiris Lecrae offers up some much-needed upliftment on “Set Me Free,” an uptempo single where he pleads with the man above to “keep my path straight” and proclaims, “God been workin’ they gon’ have to hold me back man.” YBN Nahmir — “2 Seater” Feat. G-Eazy & Offset On a foggy, Hitmaka-produced thumper, YBN Nahmir lets us know how he and his girl who got “flewed out” are ridin,’ while G-Eazy lets us know he’ll “whip the Ferrari to the Chick-Fil-A drive-thru” with his boo.

Currensy & Fendi P — “Stainless” On “Stainless,” Currensy and Fendi P are smokin’ that “rapper dope” over a characteristically smoky soundscape from their recently released Smokin Potnas album. They also released a visual for the track which showed them cruisin’ through the city in an Impala. Rod Wave — “Pray 4 Love” Rod Wave is back with another dose of heartfelt rhymes on “Pray 4 Love,” where his flow and lyrical content is more than a little reminiscent of how Tupac would attack the evocative beat. Who knows if that was an explicit choice on this track, but the 20-year-old Florida rhymer is in good company nonetheless.

K Camp Songs K Camp received renewed attention based off the hysteria surrounding the “Renegade dance” that teenager Jalaiah Harmon created for his “Lottery” track, and he’s striking while the iron is hot. “Same Time” is a melancholy reflection over glowing keys, while “Black Men Don’t Cheat” is another example of him tapping into a viral fad along with 6LACK, Ari Lennox, and Tink. Smokepurpp — “Excuse Me” The original name for Smokepurpp’s latest track is “Excuse Me.” But just about everyone in the world can currently identify with the additional title he put on SoundCloud for the jazzy banger: “F*ck Corona U Aint Stopping Sh*t.”

Quelle Chris & Chris Keys — “Living Happy“ Feat. Joseph Chilliams & Cavalier Quelle Chris and Chris Keys’ Innocent Country 2 is coming April 24th. They offered up a taste of what to expect on the feel-good “Living Happy,” where they spit grateful lyrics in between a hook that suggests all the dances one could do to their latest single. Teejayx6 — “Hackers” Those familiar with Teejayx6 would agree that him titling a song “Hackers” is a little on the nose, But off-the-cuff lines like “he thought it was lean but I gave this n**** window cleaner” are too rewind-worthy for it to matter. The Detroit rapper sticks to his script, stacking absurdities on top of each other over a dreamy beat.

Latashá — “Who I Am” Newly LA-based rapper-producer Latashá is back, affirming herself as “the living proof” on “Who I Am,” a self-empowering single where she displays her sharp lyricism over spastic percussion. Over e-mail, the staple of the Brooklyn underground rap scene framed the song as her “sharing the beginnings of this transcendence” where she “let her ego go” and “kept the truest parts” of herself” since making a cross-country transition. YBN Almighty Jay — “Surfin” Earlier this week Almighty Jay dropped the YBN crew’s second single of the week, the menacing “Surfin,” where he gets gruff over an ominous beat with a double-time flow and lets us know he paid “50 for a watch, got me feelin’ like Curtis.”