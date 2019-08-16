The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Getty Image

Hip-hop is moving as fast as ever. Luckily, we’re doing the work to compile the best music in one place. This week, we had new tracks from Migos, MadGibbs, Jeezy, Denzel Curry, as well as Lil Tecca and Juice WRLD. There were also a slew of memorable videos from Lil Baby & DaBaby, Doja Cat, Jpegmafia, Dreamville, YBN Cordae, and Brockhampton. Here’s the best of the rest:

Pop Smoke — “Welcome To The Party” Remixes Feat. Nicki Minaj, French Montana

Nicki Minaj has made a few headlines this week by calling out Joe Budden and Rick Ross, but she also dropped off some music. The Queens rapper spit some bars on a remix to “Welcome To The Party,” the Pop Smoke hit that just may be New York City’s song of the summer.

French Montana also jumped on an official remix of the track, which may have a Meek Mill verse coming too.

Rich The Kid — “Breakin You Off” Feat. 2 Chainz & Ty Dolla $ign

Rich The Kid’s “Breakin You Off” sprung a leak earlier this week. Instead of pulling the song down, the young artist decided to embrace the moment and tweet it, telling his fans to enjoy the blippy banger.