Here Are The One Musicfest Set Times For 2023

Lil Baby played a home game at One Musicfest 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia, but this year, artists are flying in from all over to stake their claim to Atlanta’s Piedmont Park. One Musicfest 2023 is scheduled for this Saturday, October 28, and Sunday, October 29, with headliners such as Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, Brent Faiyaz, and Megan Thee Stallion. The full lineup was revealed in July, and now, all set times have been confirmed within the One Musicfest app.

The two-day festival will feature three stages, including one dedicated to celebrating 50 years of hip-hop. Check out set times for each stage below.