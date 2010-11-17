And the Next Two Characters Revealed for “Marvel Vs. Capcom 3″ Are…

So, the latest two characters for “Marvel vs. Capcom 3” were revealed, and one’s attractive in a way that doesn’t make me seek therapy, so she’s the one getting the image. On a side note, you have to like how Marvel tried to make a cover dignified and powerful, but still kept the skirt short enough that it’s nearly an upskirt pic.
Anyway, as you might have guessed, She-Hulk is one of the characters revealed, although more is made of her muscular, toned physique than it is of her ability to break the fourth wall (which is too bad, since Deadpool could use somebody to talk to). The other is the purdy blonde, I mean Mega Man character Zero. Oh, and we’ll also see Jill Valentine and Shuma Gorath as downloadable content. Trailers, as usual, under the jump:
[ via Kotaku and Comics Alliance ]
They’re already making DLC for a game that doesn’t come out for almost 4 months? Seems like they could just, I dunno, add it into the game.
Freakin’ fantastic news! I’ll go and get my drool bucket now….
Wow, after seeing the trailers on YouTube, I was ready to declare She-Hulk my favorite character . . . until I read this article and see my #1 babe JILL VALENTINE is making a much-needed return! That’s awesome . . . 3 Resident Evil characters from the original game. Chris bores me from what I’ve seen so far but Jill & Wesker should have some EPIC confrontations.
wait what???? its DLC?!?!?!?! WHY