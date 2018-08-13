All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Getty Image

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best music released in the last week.

This week Nicki Minaj finally dropped her long-awaited new album Queen, Dave Grohl did everything on his own, and indie artists Foxing and Tomberlin made their cases for year-end list inclusion. Yeah, it was a pretty good week for music. Check out the highlights below.

Nicki Minaj — Queen

Were the delays worth the wait? That’s going to be the question that people are asking with the biggest release of the week and one of the marquee albums of the summer, Nicki Minaj‘s Queen. Previously released singles “Rich Sex” (Feat. Lil Wayne), “Bed” (Feat. Ariana Grande), and “Chun-Li” all pop up and Minaj is back to her party-starting self, cementing why she is such a captivating figure and one of the most important figures in hip-hop today.

Trippie Redd — Life’s A Trip

From the Soundcloud to the radio — that’s the jump that has become a common narrative in today’s hip-hop world. But Trippie Redd isn’t just another rapper with a familiar story, and his debut album seeks to prove just that. Travis Scott and Young Thug pop up for guest appearances, while Diplo and Murda Beatz both get production credits.