With just a few more weeks left in the year, late-night staple The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon is pulling out the stops for its last rounds of in-studio entertainment. There was nothing to write home about during last week’s airings (excluding Offset and Don Toliver’s performance of “Worth It“). This week is a complete about-face. Here are the musical guests for The Tonight Show this week (December 4 through 8). All performances are subject to change.

Dua Lipa — Monday, December 4, 2023 On Monday, “Houdini” singer Dua Lipa will serve as the musical guest. In addition to Dua Lipa’s appearance, Oppenheimer actor Benny Safdie and Brad Paisley are scheduled to grace the show’s set. Busta Rhymes — Tuesday, December 5, 2023 On Tuesday, Leave the World Behind actor Julia Roberts and comedian Hasan Minhaj will join Fallon for interviews. As for musical entertainment, Busta Rhymes is set to perform tracks from his latest album, Blockbusta, alongside special guests Cie, Trillian, and Rai.

J. Balvin — Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Wednesday’s episode is relatively light compared to the rest of the week. The Last Tycoon actor Matt Bomer will join Fallon for an interview. Meanwhile J. Balvin is set to be the musical performance for the night. Olivia Rodrigo — Thursday, December 7, 2023 Thursday’s episode will feature two musicians. Ashley McBryde and Olivia Rodrigo are scheduled to appear, but only Rodrigo is confirmed as a performer for the evening. The highlighted interview for the broad will feature the finalists from Squid Game: The Challenge.