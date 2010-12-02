Mega Shark vs. Crocosaurus vs. Urkel Finally Has A Trailer

What god did I please? The Asylum released a trailer for Mega Shark vs. Crocosaurus starring Jaleel White (Urkel) as “Navy Dr. McCormick”. It’s directed by Christopher Ray (Reptisaurus) and also stars Gary Stretch, Sarah Lieving, and Robert “oh that guy” Picardo. This future Golden Globe and World’s Best Grandpa winner is 90 minutes long and releases December 21st, just in time for Christmas gift giving (HINT HINT MOM).

The trailer’s on the next page, followed by some exciting production stills via The Asylum’s website, which you know is a high-class affair when you see the .cc domain. All the cool people base their websites in the Keeling Islands.



Step aside! Urkel’s a doctor and he’s running. IMPORTANT SH*T, PEOPLE.

“Lot’s of running in this movie” Did I travel back in time, hack The Asylum’s website, and caption this? Instead of killing Hitler?

Running and jumping in this movie. In your face, James Cameron.

Man, there’s a lot of running in this. When are they going to get to the gratuitous bikini scenes?

As promised.

“The chase is on.” CAN YOU FEEL THE EXCITEMENT?

Oh, that guy.

“Whoever Wins . . . We Lose!” It’s not just the tagline from AVP, it’s also brutally honest and self-aware.